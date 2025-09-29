Skanska improves roadways at Los Angeles International Airport, California, USA, for USD 178M, about SEK 1.8 billion

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has, in a joint venture with FlatironDragados, signed a contract with Los Angeles World Airports for the first phase of construction on the Airfield and Terminal Modernization Program (ATMP) Roadway Improvements Project in Los Angeles, California, USA. The total contract is worth USD 323M. Skanska will include its 55 percent share of the contract worth USD 178M, about SEK 1.8 billion, in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2025.

The scope of work includes bridge construction incorporating substructure components as well as the demolition and removal of conflicting structures. The project also includes temporary and permanent storm drain piping, manholes, headwalls and junction structures in addition to utility relocations.

Construction activities have begun, with expected completion in the fourth quarter of 2026.

