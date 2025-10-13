

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK) announced that it has signed a US$175 million (approximately SEK 1.7 billion) contract with Ridgeline Development Partners to construct a new residential and hotel complex in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.



The project, named The Bend, spans roughly 50,800 square meters and will be included in Skanska's U.S. order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2025. The development will feature a 12-story residential tower comprising 261 units, amenity spaces, and three levels of below-grade parking. It will also include a 9-story Moxy Hotel offering 188 guest rooms and dedicated amenity areas.



In addition, The Bend will provide 1,600 square meters of shell retail space, creating future opportunities for shopping and dining. Site work is already underway, with completion targeted for September 2027.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News