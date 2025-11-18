

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK), a construction and development company, on Tuesday raised its financial target for its Construction business, increasing its operating-margin goal to at least 4%, up from 3.5%, ahead of its Capital Markets Day. The company said it will also outline its strategic priorities and future direction for each business stream during the event.



Skanska reaffirmed all other group targets, maintaining its return on capital employed goals of at least 10% for Project Development and 6% for Investment Properties, while keeping its group return on equity target of at least 18%. The company also reiterated its adjusted net debt limit of SEK 10 billion and its dividend payout ratio range of 40-70%.



'Our financial targets represent ambitious levels for our business streams and for the Group. During the last five years we have improved earnings quality and predictability in our Construction business stream. We have the ambition to continue enhancing the performance and we are now raising the target for the margin,' said President and CEO Anders Danielsson.



