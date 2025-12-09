STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with an existing client to build a data center in Virginia, USA. The contract is worth USD 58M, about SEK 570M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Work for the additional contract consists of interior build out of the remaining two 4,300 square meter data halls, completing the full 22,800 square meter data center.

Work is underway and is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027.

For further information please contact:

Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 -213-317-4977

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-additional-contract-for-data-center-in-virginia--usa--for-usd-58m--about-sek-570m,c4278778

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4278778/3831706.pdf 20251209 US additional contract data center 2

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-signs-additional-contract-for-data-center-in-virginia-usa-for-usd-58m-about-sek-570m-302636271.html