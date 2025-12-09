

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK), a construction and development company, said on Tuesday that it has signed an additional contract worth $105 million with an existing client to construct a data center in Virginia, USA.



The work under the new contract includes the interior build-out of the remaining three 4,300-square-meter data halls, completing the full 22,800-square-meter facility.



Construction is already underway, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.



Skanska said the contract will be included in its US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2025.



