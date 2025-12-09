Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Countdown auf Biotech-News: Starke News in 3 Tagen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
08.12.25 | 17:07
22,510 Euro
+0,09 % +0,020
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,60022,76007:49
22,63022,81007:49
PR Newswire
09.12.2025 07:42 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skanska signs additional contract for data center in Virginia, USA, for USD 105M, about SEK 1 billion

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with an existing client to build a data center in Virginia, USA. The contract is worth USD 105M, about SEK 1 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Work for the additional contract consists of interior build out of the remaining three 4,300 square meter data halls, completing the full 22,800 square meter data center.

Work is underway and is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027.

For further information please contact:
Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 -213-317-4977
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-additional-contract-for-data-center-in-virginia--usa--for-usd-105m--about-sek-1-billio,c4278747

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4278747/3831702.pdf

20251209 US additional contract data center

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-signs-additional-contract-for-data-center-in-virginia-usa-for-usd-105m-about-sek-1-billion-302636230.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.