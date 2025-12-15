Skanska AB: Skanska builds indoor arena and football field in Kungsbacka, Sweden, for about SEK 550M

Skanska has signed an agreement with Kungsbacka Municipality to begin phase two of the construction of Kungsbacka Arena. The contract is worth about SEK 550M, which will be included in the order bookings for Sweden in the fourth quarter of 2025.

At the end of 2023, Skanska and Kungsbacka Municipality began a collaboration to build a new indoor arena and an outdoor football field with stands. During the first phase, preparatory work was carried out with the goal of arriving at a design and target cost for the construction. In the second phase awaits detailed design, preparatory work and a construction start expected in the spring of 2026.

The new arena is being built for sports, culture and events. The arena will have a capacity of at least 2,500 seated spectators and up to 5,500 for larger events. The football field will have stands for 1,000 spectators and can be expanded to 3,000 seats. These new additions will be an important part of the municipality's ambition to cover the need for more sports halls in the area, where there already are facilities focusing on sports, theater and education.

The total area of ??the arena is about 14,600 square meters (157,000 square feet) and the intention is for it to be certified according to Miljöbyggnad, silver level.

Construction is planned to start in the spring of 2026, which would mean that the arena could be completed before the end of 2028.

