Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Lithium Markt ist zurück - und Simon Clarke ist mit dabei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
13.10.25 | 08:00
24,170 Euro
+1,38 % +0,330
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,12024,19008:40
24,11024,19008:40
PR Newswire
13.10.2025 08:18 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skanska builds a residential tower and hotel in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, for USD 175M, about SEK 1.7 billion

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Ridgeline Development Partners for a new residential building and a new hotel building in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, USA. The contract is worth USD 175M, about SEK 1.7 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The project, called The Bend, is a new approximately 50,800 square meter development that will include a 12-story residential tower with 261 units, amenity spaces, and three levels of below-grade parking. The project will also feature a 9-story Moxy Hotel with 188 guest rooms and dedicated amenity areas. Additionally, the development will offer 1,600 square meters of shell retail space, providing opportunities for future shopping and dining.

Site work has begun and is expected to reach completion in September 2027.

For further information please contact:
Peggy Cook, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 (513) 222 5310
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-a-residential-tower-and-hotel-in-nashville--tennessee--usa--for-usd-175m--about-sek-1,c4248540

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4248540/3716595.pdf

20251013 US residential tower and hotel

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image---the-bend-nashville,c3476847

Image - The Bend Nashville

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-builds-a-residential-tower-and-hotel-in-nashville-tennessee-usa-for-usd-175m-about-sek-1-7-billion-302581714.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.