

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L), a biopharmaceutical company, on Monday announced that it has appointed Luke Miels as Chief Executive Officer, effective from January 1.



Chief Commercial Officer Luke Miels will take over from Dame Emma Walmsley.



Luke Miels joined the company in 2017 and has previously worked in various senior leadership roles, including at AstraZeneca, Roche and Sanofi-Aventis.



The company said it is operating at a stronger level, with long-term growth targets that include projected sales of over 40 billion pounds by 2031, and noted that 2026 will mark the beginning of a crucial new phase to achieve these goals.



Dame Emma Walmsley said that, '2026 is a pivotal year for GSK to define its path for the decade ahead, and I believe the right moment for new leadership.'



On Friday, GSK closed trading 1.05% higher at 1,486 on the London Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News