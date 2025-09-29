Anzeige
WKN: A2QGCH | ISIN: VGG878801114 | Ticker-Symbol: TH2P
Frankfurt
29.09.25 | 09:59
0,174 Euro
-9,84 % -0,019
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THALASSA HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THALASSA HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
29.09.2025 09:03 Uhr
219 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Thalassa Holdings Ltd: 2025 Interim Results

DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: 2025 Interim Results 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: 2025 Interim Results 
29-Sep-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd 
 
(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) 
 
("Thalassa", "THAL" or the "Company") 

Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2025 

The Company is pleased to announce its results for the six months ended 30 June 2025. The interim results have been 
submitted to the FCA and will shortly be available on the Company's website:www.thalassaholdingsltd.com 

Highlights for the 6 months ended 30 June 2025 
 
GROUP RESULTS 1H 2025 versus 1H 2024, unless otherwise stated (Unaudited) 
  
 
Profit /(loss) after tax for the year                  GBP0.01m vs GBP0.24m 
Group Earnings Per Share (basic and diluted)*^1             GBP0.00 vs GBP0.03 
Book value per share*^2                         GBP0.60 vs GBP1.19 
Investment Holdings *^3                         GBP10.3m vs GBP8.8m 
Cash                                  GBP0.3m vs GBP1.4m 
                                       
*^1 based on weighted average number of shares in issue of 16,655,838 (2024: 7,945,838) 
*^2 based on actual number of shares in issue as at 30 June 2025 of 16,655,838 (2024: 7,945,838) 
*^3 including all holdings excl. cash

Chairman's Statement

2025 H1 Highlights

Global markets in the first half of 2025 were marked by elevated volatility driven by geopolitical tensions, U.S. tariff policy changes, and persistent-but slowly declining-global inflation. Nonetheless, the US saw a rebound in major equity indices to record highs as resilience returned, and optimism increased. Risk back on! The S&P 500 ended the half with strong gains driven in large part by robust earnings and enthusiasm in sectors such as AI and technology. Bonds saw modest returns, with continued investor demand despite uncertainty, while international, tech and AI stocks outperformed many traditional sectors.

First Half 2025 Highlights

-- Stocks recovered from volatility: A steep drop in April after aggressive U.S. tariffs was followed by a rapid

recovery, and most global equity indices remained near all-time highs by late June. -- Sector and thematic leadership: AI, technology, and resource sectors were notable outperformers, with corporate

earnings bolstering sentiment; market breadth improved compared to previous years. -- Bond market stability: While bond returns were modest, the market was underpinned by anticipations of rate cuts and

investor search for diversification across asset classes. -- Global shifts: U.S. market leadership was challenged due to currency weakness and policy uncertainty, with Europe

poised for growth and pockets of stability in Asia. -- Private markets: Private equity activity adapted to higher rates and lingering macro uncertainties, but long-term

optimism persisted as investors favoured sectors aligned with innovation and sustainability.

Outlook for H2 2025

-- Continued volatility, but opportunities: Policy and geopolitical risks remain, especially regarding future U.S.

trade policy and ongoing tariff negotiation outcomes; short-term volatility is expected but not at levels

disrupting long-term allocation strategies. -- Monetary policy and bonds: The Federal Reserve and other central banks are likely to cut rates, as the labour

market softens, supporting high-quality bond investments, though the pace will be cautious amid inflationary

concerns from tariffs. -- Possible Fly in the Ointment: Monetary and Fiscal policies in the West are diametrically opposed, with spending far

outreaching income. National debt levels are unsustainable. Increased Tariffs are also driving inflation higher,

whilst at the same time curbing consumption, a perfect recipe for Stagflation. -- A picture paints a thousand words:

https://theusdebtclock.org/

-- US Debt USD37.5 Trillion, with Annual Interest Expense of USD879.9 billion (2024), and climbing. -- Global positioning: Europe and Asia may see upsides from policy reforms and stimulus, while the U.S. faces

headwinds from higher tariffs and a possible growth slowdown.

HOLDINGS' HIGHLIGHTS

NWT - https://newmarksecurity.com/

-- Newmark Security recently published Full Year 2025. Whilst results improved, they were negatively impacted by a 15%

decline in Safetell-sales and the never ending increase in Executive Compensation. -- We have corresponded, met and corresponded again with the Chairman and CEO regarding Compensation, lack of

Corporate Governance and Operational inefficiency (Safetell). We have articulated our concerns, annoyingly however,

in our opinion, the Board continue to run the Company for the benefit of insiders, rather than in the interest of

all shareholders. -- We will, therefore, be voting against the Board and any of their current or future Nominees at the upcoming AGM. -- Till now, our correspondence with the NWT Board has been private, however, given their refusal to address our

concerns, we intend to write an open letter to all shareholders outlining the reasons we will no longer support the

status quo.

ALNA - https://www.alina-holdings.com/

-- ALNA posted results for H1 2025 which can be found on the Company's website, as above.

Autonomous Robotics (ARL)

-- Deep Tech projects take time, money and effort to develop; ARL is clearly in that category. After nigh on 10 years

of development, we are nearing completion of a commercial, pre-production model of the Company's Flying Node, which

should be completed Q4/25 - Q1 26. -- Commercial opportunities identified in both oil and gas as well as offshore clean energy projects. -- The Ukraine/Russia War has transformed warfare as previously waged. Drones and missiles have in many instances

replaced heavy, cumbersome and slow moving or static installations which can easily be located and identified by

aerial drones. -- The same principles that have changed land and air warfare also true for surface and sub-surface marine warfare

where unmanned warships and drones are rapidly replacing frontline assets operated and managed by humans. -- China Type 055 Destroyer, a US Aegis class Destroyer on steroids is soon to be joined by an unmanned mini-Aegis

class destroyer with no personnel on board.

https://min.news/en/military/3fa8b520c29d55e8ceecd8bbbf8e3675.html

-- ARL commercial Node has clear Defense applications.

-- The Board and Management of ARL in conjunction with the Company's external defense consultants is actively engaged

in developing defense application using the ARL commercial node platform.

AMOI - https://anemoi-international.com/

-- Please refer to Anemoi website

SUN - https://www.sigroupplc.com/

-- Surgical Innovations Group PLC (SUN LN)

is a leading UK-based designer, manufacturer, and exporter of innovative high quality medical products primarily for use in laparoscopic and robotic minimally invasive surgery.

THAL has increased its holding in SUN to just under 23%.

SUN's recent results were disappointing, nonetheless, we will continue to engage with the Company in an effort to assist growth efforts and improved efficiency.

Conclusion

Rather obviously, in my opinion, Trade Wars are not good for Global Growth. Excessive deficits funded by Trade Partners, rapidly become unfundable if a government ostracizes its Trading Partners…which the USA is doing with exceptional success.

A protracted Trade War accompanied by higher inflation, falling demand and increased unemployment could easily result in a global economic slowdown of Biblical proportions.

If such a scenario were to play out, a reversion to the mean would result in a 50%+ correction in US markets…without any overshoot.

Duncan Soukup

Chairman

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

26 September 2025

Responsibility Statement

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:

a. the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting'

and gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company and

the undertakings included in the consolidation as a whole as required by DTR 4.2.4 R;

b. the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R (indication of

important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining

six months of the year); and

c. the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R (disclosure of

related parties' transactions and changes therein).

Cautionary statement

This Interim Management Report (IMR) has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Company's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. The IMR should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

Duncan Soukup

Chairman

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

26 September 2025

Financial Review

Total income from operations for the period to 30 June 2025 was GBP0.6m (1H24: GBP0.3m).

Cost of Sales was GBP23k (1H24: GBP5k) comprising development costs (net of capitalised costs) at ARL and direct financial holdings expenses, resulting in a Gross Profit of GBP0.6m (1H24: gross profit GBP0.3m).

Administration expenses were GBP0.4m (1H24: GBP0.1m income). Depreciation costs were GBP0.02m (1H24: GBP0.1m). This reduction was due to the surrender of the Swiss office lease by the Company's subsidiary Alfalfa in 2024.

Operating Profit decreased to GBP0.1m (1H24 Profit: GBP0.3m).

Profit before tax was GBP0.01m (1H24 profit: GBP0.2m).

Net assets at 30 June 2025 amounted to GBP10.1m (1H24: GBP9.5m).

Net cash (being cash balances less any financial borrowings) was GBP0.3m as at 30 June 2025 (1H24: GBP1.4m).

Net cash inflow from operating activities amounted to GBP0.16m compared to outflow GBP0.15m in 1H24.

Net cash outflow from investing activities amounted to GBP0.06m, compared to 1H24 outflow of GBP0.02m.

Net cash outflow from financing activities amounted to GBP0.01m (1H24: inflow GBP1.45m).

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2025 

Six months   Six months   Year 
 
                                     ended      ended      ended 
 
                                      30 Jun 25    30 Jun 24    31 Dec 24 
 
                                     Unaudited    Unaudited    Audited 
 
                               Note   GBP       GBP       GBP 
 
Income                                  12,152     102,599     118,185 
 
Net gains/(losses) on investments at fair value              566,066     198,600     (340,498) 
 
Investment dividend income                        3,726      4,153      2,480 
 
Currency gains/(losses)                          -        440       440 
 
Total Income                               581,944     305,792     (219,393) 
 
Financial holdings expenses                        (14,179)    (4,987)     (19,473) 
 
Other cost of sales                            (8,460)     (312)      (18,056) 
 
Total Cost of sales                            (22,639)    (5,299)     (37,529) 
 
Gross Profit                               559,305     300,493     (256,922) 
 
Administrative expenses excluding exceptional costs            (425,585)    102,674     (320,703) 
 
Exceptional administration costs                     -        -        (112,777) 
 
Total administrative expenses                       (425,585)    102,674     (433,480) 
 
Operating profit/(loss) before depreciation                133,720     403,167     (690,402) 
 
Depreciation and Amortisation                 4&5    (22,640)    (92,676)    (107,539) 
 
Operating profit/(loss)                          111,080     310,491     (797,941) 
 
Net financial income/(expense)                      22,314     (3,414)     18,432 
 
Other gains/(losses)                           -        16,675     29,175 
 
Impairment of associated entities                     -        -        (109,159) 
 
Share of losses of associated entities                  (120,838)    (82,642)    (197,678) 
 
Profit/(loss) before taxation                       12,556     241,110     (1,057,171) 
 
Taxation                                 (264)      (435)      43,051 
 
Profit/(loss) for the year                        12,292     240,675     (1,014,120) 
 
Attributable to:                                                 
 
Equity shareholders of the parent                     12,292     240,675     (1,014,120) 
 
Non-controlling interest                         -        -        - 
 
                                      12,292     240,675     (1,014,120) 

Earnings per share - GBP (using weighted average number of                            
shares) 
 
 
Basic and Diluted                       3     0.00      0.03      (0.13)

The notes on pages 14 to 19 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2025 

Six months     Six months     Year 
 
                                ended       ended       ended 
  
 
                              30 Jun 25     30 Jun 24     31 Dec 24 
 
                                 Unaudited     Unaudited     Audited 
 
                                 GBP        GBP        GBP 

Profit/(loss) for the financial year              12,292       240,675      (1,014,120) 
 
Other comprehensive income:                                         
 
Exchange differences on re-translating foreign operations    (346,631)     15,851       20,037 
 
Total comprehensive income                   (334,339)     256,526      (994,083) 

Attributable to:                                              
 
Equity shareholders of the parent                (334,339)     256,526      (994,083) 
 
Non-Controlling interest                    -         -         - 
 
Total Comprehensive income                   (334,339)     256,526      (994,083)

The notes on pages 14 to 19 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2025 

As at       As at       As at 
 
                                  30 Jun 25     30 Jun 24     31 Dec 24 
  
 
                         Note    Unaudited     Unaudited     Audited 
 
Assets                               GBP        GBP        GBP 
 
Non-current assets                                               
 
Intangible assets                   4      2,158,446     1,810,615     1,986,276 
 
Property, plant and equipment             5      23,984      30,369      15,505 
 
Loans                         7      2,620,661     3,305,798     2,772,292 
 
Investments in associated entities          8      1,497,033     1,946,174     1,737,555 
 
Total non-current assets                      6,300,124     7,092,956     6,511,628 

Current assets                                                 
 
Trade and other receivables                     209,640      311,219      536,593 
 
Investments at fair value through profit or loss   6      3,813,679     1,352,143     3,368,193 
 
Cash and cash equivalents                      295,194      1,445,949     546,890 
 
Total current assets                        4,318,513     3,109,311     4,451,676 

Liabilities                                                   
 
Current liabilities                                               
 
Trade and other payables                      539,696      739,362      573,508 
 
Lease liabilities                   9      15,752      -         - 
 
Total current liabilities                      555,448      739,362      573,508 

Net current assets                         3,763,065     2,369,949     3,878,168 
 
                                                         
 
Non-current liabilities                                             
 
Lease liabilities.                  9      7,732       -         - 
 
Total non-current liabilities                    7,732       -         - 

Net assets                             10,055,457    9,462,905     10,389,796 

Shareholders' Equity                                              
 
Share capital                     11     196,029      128,977      196,029 
 
Share premium                            23,752,772    21,717,786    23,752,772 
 
Treasury shares                           (8,558,935)    (8,558,935)    (8,558,935) 
 
Other reserves                           (1,620,859)    (1,696,321)    (1,620,859) 
 
Foreign exchange reserve                      3,904,246     4,246,691     4,250,877 
 
Retained earnings                          (7,617,796)    (6,375,293)    (7,630,088) 
 
Total shareholders' equity                     10,055,457    9,462,905     10,389,796 

Total equity                            10,055,457    9,462,905     10,389,796

The notes on pages 14 to 19 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

These financial statements were approved by the board on 26 September 2025.

Signed on behalf of the board by:

Duncan Soukup

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the six months ended 30 June 2025 

As at      As at      As at 
  
 
                                 30 Jun 25    30 Jun 24    31 Dec 24 
 
                                   Unaudited    Unaudited    Audited 
 
                            Notes    GBP       GBP       GBP 

Profit/(Loss) before financing from:                 111,080     310,491     (797,941) 
 
Adjustments for:                                               
 
Net finance costs                          (3,141)     (24,879)     (27,057) 
 
Other income                             -        -        116 
 
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables          326,953     477,563     429,690 
 
(Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables           (33,812)     (800,387)    (966,239) 
 
(Gain)/loss on disposal of portfolio investments           (225,861)    18        (15,610) 
 
Net exchange differences                       297,226     (3,108)     (43,190) 
 
Depreciation/Amortisation               4&5     22,640      92,676      107,539 
 
Fair value movement on portfolio investments             (334,562)    (198,843)    363,673 
 
Cash generated by operations                     160,523     (146,469)    (949,019) 
 
Taxation                               (264)      (435)      43,051 
 
Net cash flow from operating activities               160,259     (146,904)    (905,968) 

Sale/(purchase) of property, plant and equipment           -        100,724     113,226 
 
Sale/(purchase) of intangible assets          4      (172,170)    (117,484)    (293,145) 
 
Net (purchase)/sale of portfolio investments      6      111,705     (4,495)     (1,282,467) 
 
Net cash flow in investing activities                (60,465)     (21,255)     (1,462,386) 

Cash flows from financing activities                                     
 
Interest Income                           3,290      619       - 
 
Interest Expense                           (149)      (1,948)     - 
 
Loans collected                           -        1,511,575    2,085,612 
 
Issuance of share capital                      -        -        716,814 
 
Repayment of borrowings                       (8,000)     (55,284)     (50,514) 
 
Net cash flow from financing activities               (4,859)     1,454,962    2,751,912 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents              94,935      1,286,803    383,558 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the year          546,890     143,295     143,295 
 
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents    (346,631)    15,851      20,037 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year           295,194     1,445,949    546,890

The notes on pages 14 to 19 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended 30 June 2025 

Share   Share    Treasury   Other    Foreign Exchange Retained     
 
             Capital  Premium   Shares    Reserves   Reserve      Earnings   Total 
 
             GBP    GBP     GBP     GBP     GBP        GBP     GBP 

Balance as at      128,977  21,717,786  (8,558,935) (1,696,321) 4,230,840     (6,615,968) 9,206,379 
31 December 2023 
 
 
Total comprehensive   -     -      -      -      15,851      240,675   256,526 
income 
 
 
Balance as at      128,977  21,717,786  (8,558,935) (1,696,321) 4,246,691     (6,375,293) 9,462,905 
30 June 2024 
 
 
Issuance of share    67,052   2,110,448  -      -      -         -      2,177,500 
capital 
 
 
Other reserves -    -     (75,462)   -      75,462    -         -      - 
warrants 
 
 
Total comprehensive   -     -      -      -      4,186       (1,254,795) (1,250,609) 
income 
 
 
Balance as at      196,029  23,752,772  (8,558,935) (1,620,859) 4,250,877     (7,630,088) 10,389,796 
31 December 2024 
 
 
Total comprehensive   -     -      -      -      (346,631)     12,292    (334,339) 
income 
 
 
Balance as at      196,029  23,752,772  (8,558,935) (1,620,859) 3,904,246     (7,617,796) 10,055,457 
30 June 2025

The notes on pages 14 to 19 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

1. General information

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (the "Company") is a British Virgin Island ("BVI") International business company ("IBC"), incorporated and registered in the BVI on 26 September 2007. The Company is a holding company with various interests across a number of industries.

Autonomous Robotics Limited ("ARL" - formerly GO Science 2013 Ltd) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Thalassa and is an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle ("AUV") research and development company.

Apeiron Holdings (BVI) Ltd is a BVI registered company and is wholly owned by Thalassa. It owns 100% of Alfalfa Holdings AG which is a company registered in Switzerland.

WGP Geosolutions Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Thalassa currently non-operational.

Thalassa Holdings (II) Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Thalassa which is non-operational, incorporated and registered in the BVI on 30 January 2023.

DOA Alpha Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Thalassa which is non-operational and registered in the BVI. It has two additional subsidiaries, DOA Exploration Ltd registered in England and Wales and DOA Delta Ltd registered in the BVI, both non-operational.

2. Significant Accounting policies

The Company prepares its accounts in accordance with applicable UK Adopted International Accounting Standards.

The accounting policies applied by the Company in this unaudited consolidated interim financial information are the same as those applied by the Company in its consolidated financial statements as at and for the period ended 31 December 2024 except as detailed below.

The financial information has been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified by the accounting standard for financial instruments at fair value.

2.1. Basis of preparation

The condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2025 has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard No. 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'. They do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended 31 December 2024. Prior year comparatives have been reclassified to conform to current year presentation.

These condensed interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2025 and 30 June 2024 are unaudited and do not constitute full accounts. The comparative figures for the period ended 31 December 2024 are extracted from the 2024 audited financial statements. The independent auditor's report on the 2024 financial statements was not qualified.

All intra-company transactions, balances, income and expenses are eliminated in full on consolidation.

2.2. Going concern

The financial information has been prepared on the going concern basis as management consider that the Company has sufficient cash to fund its current commitments for the foreseeable future.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information Continued

3. Earnings per share 

Six months     Six months     Year 
 
                             ended       ended       ended 
 
                             30 Jun 25     30 Jun 24     31 Dec 24 
 
                             Unaudited     Unaudited     Audited 
 
The calculation of earnings per share is based on                          
the following loss and number of shares: 
 
 
Profit/(loss) for the period              12,292       240,675      (1,014,120) 

Weighted average number of shares of the Company    16,655,838     7,945,838     7,960,493 

Earnings per share:                                         
 
Basic and Diluted (GBP)                 0.00        0.03        (0.13) 

Number of shares outstanding at the period end:     16,655,838     7,945,838     16,655,838

4. Intangible assets 

Development                         
 
                   costs        Patents     Software     Total 
 
                   GBP         GBP       GBP       GBP 
 
At 31 December 2024                                        
 
Cost                 1,796,333      189,943     -        1,986,276 
 
Accumulated amortisation       -          -        -        - 
 
Net book amount           1,796,333      189,943     -        1,986,276 

Half-year ended 30 June 2025                                    
 
Opening net book amount       1,796,333      189,943     -        1,986,276 
 
                   1,796,333      189,943     -        1,986,276 

Additions              168,141       4,029      -        172,170 
 
Disposals              -          -        -        - 
 
Amortisation charge         -          -        -        - 
 
Closing net book amount       1,964,474      193,972     -        2,158,446 

At 30 June 2025                                          
 
Cost                 1,964,474      193,972     -        2,158,446 
 
Accumulated amortisation       -          -        -        - 
 
Net book amount           1,964,474      193,972     -        2,158,446

The intangible assets held by the Company increased as a result of capitalising the development costs of Autonomous Robotics Ltd ("ARL").

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information Continued

5. Property, plant and equipment 

Plant        
 
                                   Land and     and       Motor 
 
                           Total     buildings    Equipment    Vehicles 

Cost                        GBP      GBP       GBP       GBP 
 
Cost at 1 January 2025               367,588    -        131,075     236,513 
 
                           367,588    -        131,075     236,513 
 
Additions                      31,119     31,119      -        - 
 
Disposals                      (1,360)    -        (1,360)     - 
 
Cost at 30 June 2025                397,347    31,119      129,715     236,513 
 
Depreciation                                                
 
Depreciation at 1 January 2025           352,083    -        129,792     222,291 
 
                           352,083    -        129,792     222,291 
 
Charge for the year on continuing operations    22,640     7,780      638       14,222 
 
Disposal                      (1,360)    -        (1,360)     - 
 
Depreciation at 30 June 2025            373,363    7,780      129,070     236,513 

Closing net book value at 30 June 2025       23,984     23,339      645       0

6. Securities

The Company classifies the following financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (FVPL):-

Equity investments that are held for trading. 

As at       As at       As at 
 
                    30 Jun 25     30 Jun 24     31 Dec 24 
 
                    Unaudited     Unaudited     Audited 
 
                    GBP        GBP        GBP 
 
Securities                                    
 
At the beginning of the period    3,368,193     1,159,250     1,159,250 
 
Additions               1,574,637     8,700       2,713,615 
 
Unrealised gain/(losses)       560,423      198,824      (348,063) 
 
Disposals               (1,686,342)    (4,205)      (147,962) 
 
Forex on opening balance       (3,232)      (10,426)     (8,647) 
 
At period close            3,813,679     1,352,143     3,368,193

Investments have been valued incorporating Level 1 inputs in accordance with IFRS7.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information Continued

7. Loans and holdings 

As at       As at       As at 
 
                      30 Jun 25     30 Jun 24     31 Dec 24 
 
                      Unaudited     Unaudited     Audited 
 
                      GBP        GBP        GBP 
 
Loans at period open           1,573,434     1,501,158     1,501,158 
 
Accrued interest - to be waived      22,679      22,794       45,489 
 
Forex on opening balance         (140,975)     8,950       26,787 
 
Loans at period close           1,455,138     1,532,902     1,573,434 

Portfolio Holdings at 1 January      1,198,858     3,284,471     3,284,471 
 
Repaid                  -         (1,511,575)    (2,085,613) 
 
Forex on opening balance         (33,335)     -         - 
 
Portfolio holdings at period close    1,165,523     1,772,896     1,198,858 

Total of loans and holdings        2,620,661     3,305,798     2,772,292

The Loan is to the THAL Discretionary Trust, the terms of the loan are set with a 0% interest rate however interest has been accrued at 3% as per IFRS requirements, it is the intention of the Company to waive this interest upon repayment of the capital.

8. Investments in associated entities

On 17 December 2021, the acquisition of id4 was completed by Anemoi International Ltd with consideration in the form of shares issued to Thalassa and its subsidiary Aperion BVI totalling 36.92% of the voting rights. The investment is recognised using the equity method as described in the financial statements for December 2022. During 2023 further shares were purchased to equal a total of 40.77% of the voting rights.

Athenium Consultancy Ltd in which the Company owns 35% shares was incorporated on 12 October 2021. The investment is recognised using the equity method.

Movement on interests in associates can be summarised as follows: 

As at       As at       As at 
 
                            30 Jun 25     30 Jun 24     31 Dec 24 
 
                            GBP        GBP        GBP 
 
Fair value of investment at beginning of period    1,737,555     2,019,367     2,019,367 
 
Share of losses for the period             (119,742)     (82,854)     (198,940) 
 
Impairment of Anemoi                  -         -         (110,000) 
 
Exchange Variance                   (120,780)     9,661       27,128 
 
                            1,497,033     1,946,174     1,737,555

There are no other entities in which the Company holds 20% or more of the equity, or otherwise exercises significant influence over the affairs of the entity.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information Continued

9. Lease liabilities 

As at       As at       As at 
 
                30 Jun 25     30 Jun 24     31 Dec 24 
 
                Unaudited     Unaudited     Audited 
 
Non-current liabilities    GBP        GBP        GBP 
 
Lease liabilities       7,732       -         - 
 
                7,732       -         - 

Current liabilities                            
 
Lease liabilities       15,752      -         - 
 
                15,752      -         -

The lease liabilities comprise of amounts owed in relation to office lease held by ARL. The new lease was entered into by ARL in January 2025 for office space in Southampton.

10. Related party balances and transactions

Under the consultancy and administrative services agreement initially entered into on 3 January 2011 and most recently updated 1 February 2018 with a company in which the Chairman has a beneficial interest, the Company accrued GBP139,942 (1H24 accrued: GBP133,100 and waived GBP535,295 related to 2022 & 2023) for consultancy and administrative services provided to the Company and GBP6,520 expenses. As at 30 June 2025 the amount owed to this company was GBP268,139 (1H24: GBP251,690).

Athenium Consultancy Ltd, a company in which the Company owns shares invoiced the Company for financial and corporate administration services totalling GBP90,750 plus GBP8,819 expenses for the period (June 2024: GBP90,750 plus GBP7,483 expenses). As at 30 June 2025 the amount owed to this company was GBP52,940 (1H24: GBP159,967).

The Company was due GBPNil (June 2024: GBP13,149) from Anemoi International Ltd, a company in which through its subsidiary Apeiron Holdings BVI holds shares and is related by common control through the Chairman, Duncan Soukup.

As at the period end the Company was due GBP47,443 (June 2024: GBP44,380) from Alina Holdings Limited, a company under common directorship.

During the period David Thomas, non-executive director, invoiced the Group GBPNil of which GBPNil was owed as at 30 June 2025 (1H24: GBPNil) and GBP10,000 accrued.

During the period Kenneth Morgan, non-executive director, invoiced the Group 2024 fees of GBP8,059 of which GBPNil was owed as at 30 June 2025 (1H24: GBPNil) and GBP4,006 accrued.

During the period Alexander Joost, director of Alfalfa, invoiced the Group GBPNil of which GBPNil was owed as at 30 June 2025 (1H24: GBPNil) and GBP2,756 accrued.

During the period GBP24,000 was paid to Offshore Robotics related to David Grant's director fees for his directorship of ARL, total 2025 fees were GBP14,000 of which GBP2,333 was owed as at 30 June 2025 (1H24: GBP2,333) and GBP2,333 accrued.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information Continued

11. Share capital 

As at       As at       As at 
 
                             30 Jun 25     30 Jun 24     31 Dec 24 
 
                             Unaudited     Unaudited     Audited 
 
                             GBP        GBP        GBP 
 
Authorised share capital:                                      
 
100,000,000 ordinary shares of USD0.01 each        1,000,000     1,000,000     1,000,000 
 
Exchange Rate for Conversion               1.61674      1.61674      1.61674 
 
100,000,000 ordinary shares of USD0.01 each in GBP     618,529      618,529      618,529 

Allotted, issued and fully paid:                                   
 
20,852,359 ordinary shares of USD0.01 each         208,522      208,522      208,522 
 
Average Exchange Rate for Conversion           1.61674      1.61674      1.61674 
 
20,852,359 ordinary shares of USD0.01 each in GBP     128,977      128,977      128,977 
 
Equity placing 8,710,000 ordinary shares of USD0.01    67,052      -         67,052

The exchange rate used for conversion is the aggregate rate for the transactions as they occurred.

12. Subsequent events

On 22nd July 29,950,000 warrants held by the Anemoi Discretionary Trust in Anemoi International Ltd were transferred to Thalassa Holdings Ltd and the existing loan due from the Trust to the Company was extinguished.

13. Copies of the Interim Report

The interim report is available on the Company's website:

www.thalassaholdingsltd.com.

END

For further information, please contact: 

Enquiries:          enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com 
 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd    www.thalassaholdingsltd.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG878801114 
Category Code: IR 
TIDM:     THAL 
LEI Code:   2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 
Sequence No.: 403418 
EQS News ID:  2204646 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2204646&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
