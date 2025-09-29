DJ Anemoi International Ltd: 2025 Interim Results

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Anemoi International Ltd: 2025 Interim Results 29-Sep-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anemoi International Ltd Anemoi International Ltd (Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) ("Anemoi" or the "Company") Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2025 The Company is pleased to announce its results for the six months ended 30 June 2025. The interim results have been submitted to the FCA and will shortly be available on the Company's website: www.anemoi-international.com Chairman's Statement What has happened in the KYC/AML market year to date 2025 In 2025, the KYC/AML market has seen significant developments driven by regulatory focus, technological advancements, and expanding enforcement. Key trends include: 1. Regulatory Shifts and Enforcement: -- Regulators globally are emphasizing higher transparency, real-time monitoring, and risk-based frameworks to prioritize high-risk transactions and customers. -- Enhanced guidance from bodies like FATF stresses national risk assessments, beneficial ownership transparency, and stronger oversight of virtual assets and DeFi. -- Enforcement actions have surged, with banks facing over USD3.5 billion in AML fines so far this year, and growing scrutiny on cryptocurrency exchanges, fintech, and gambling sectors. -- Jurisdictions like the UK have implemented robust sanctions enforcement and mandatory disclosure reforms for overseas entities and trusts, increasing compliance demands. 2. Technology Adoption and Automation: -- AI, machine learning, and blockchain are increasingly integrated for identity verification, transaction monitoring, and suspicious activity detection. -- Over 70% of KYC onboarding now utilizes automated biometric identification and digital verification, offering faster, data-driven compliance. -- RegTech solutions are projected to exceed a USD22 billion market size in 2025, aiding financial institutions in sanction screening, enhanced due diligence, and regulatory reporting. 3. Market Dynamics and Challenges: -- The need to modernize legacy systems and address synthetic identity fraud remains a challenge. -- Financial institutions are expanding budgets for AML compliance but face uncertainties in meeting evolving regulatory expectations. -- There is growing alignment across jurisdictions for beneficial ownership data sharing and cooperation to combat cross-border financial crime. Overall, 2025 is marked by a global pivot to smarter, technology-enabled KYC/AML compliance amid tougher regulatory scrutiny and increasing penalties for non-compliance. Unfortunately, id4 has so far failed to capitalize on the opportunity presented by the continued growth in the KYC/AML Market mentioned above, such that the Company is pivoting to an outsource sales strategy. In parallel, the Board has also invited Richard Emanuel to the Board as Executive Chairman. Richard and I have already struck up a good working relationship, which I hope will result in positioning the Company for Growth. As previously announced, we have introduced a Crypto Treasury Management Strategy and already reaped positive returns from our holdings. Although I would point out that unlike many other companies that have gone down this road, our primary focus is to grow our core business and expand through acquisition, as possible. Given the Company's results, I have again decided to waive my consultancy fee. Duncan Soukup Chairman Anemoi International Ltd 26 September 2025 Financial Review During the period under review Book Value per share decreased from 2.25p as at 31 December 2024 to GBP2.07p per share at 30 June 2025, driven by ongoing operating losses in ID4 AG, partially offset by investment returns of GBP18k. The Group Operating Loss before depreciation for the period increased from GBP(22)k in H1 2024 to GBP(185)k in H1 2025. 2024 results were positively impacted by the Chairman's Fee waiver for the proceeding reporting periods and in 2025 the Chairman again waived fees. The Group Loss Before Tax for the period also increased from GBP(108)k in H1 2024 to GBP(279)k in H1 2025. Total Income decreased from GBP72k in H1 2024 to GBP56k in H1 2025. The decline in Software services' income was partially offset by positive contribution from financial holdings and increased interest income. Total Administrative Expenses increased from GBP85k in H1 2024 to GBP218k in H1 2025. GBP23k of other savings were identified in the current period vs the comparative period across other Administrative Expenses categories, including IT (accounting software savings), rent/office expenses and professional fees. Development Costs capitalised to Intangible Assets were reduced from GBP78k in H1 2024 to Nil in H1 2025 helping to preserve cash. Responsibility Statement We confirm that to the best of our knowledge: a) the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' b) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year); and c) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R (disclosure of related parties' transactions and changes therein). Cautionary statement This Interim Management Report (IMR) has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to enable them to assess the Company's strategy and the potential for that strategy to succeed. The IMR should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose. Duncan Soukup Chairman Anemoi International Ltd 26 September 2025 RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES A summary of the key risks and mitigation strategies is below: Rank Risk Mitigation Portfolio Diversification: Our investment strategy emphasizes diversification across sectors, asset classes, and geographies Recent geopolitical tensions and shifts in trade policy, particularly between major economies, have increased uncertainty around global trade flows. Changes in trade policies, including the imposition Engagement with Portfolio Companies: Where of tariffs or trade restrictions between major applicable, we engage with the management of key 1. economies, can influence market volatility, affect portfolio companies to assess their exposure to corporate earnings, and shift global capital flows. tariffs and their mitigation plans These developments may lead to reduced investment returns or increased risk across certain asset classes or geographies. Also, capital markets activity and raising new money are effected. Dynamic Asset Allocation: Retain the flexibility to adjust exposures in response to material trade-related risks, including reweighting positions in sectors or regions disproportionately affected by tariff changes. Insufficient cash resources to meet liabilities, Short term and annual business plans are prepared 2. continue as a going concern and finance key and are reviewed on an ongoing basis. projects. Loss of key management/staff resulting in failure to Regular review of both the Board's and key 3. identify and secure potential investment management's abilities. Review of salaries and opportunities and meet contractual requirements. benefits including long term incentives and ongoing communication with key individuals. Failure to maintain strong and effective relations The Board and senior management seek to establish 4. with key stakeholders in investments resulting in and maintain an open and transparent dialogue with loss of contracts or value. key stakeholders. Key management are professionally qualified. In 5. Failure to comply with law and regulations in the addition the Company appoints relevant professional jurisdictions in which we operate. advisers (legal, tax, accounting etc) in the jurisdictions in which we operate. The Group is currently poised to take advantage of disruption to the global economy with a low cost Significant changes in the political environment, base and flexibility to scale up as and when the including the impact of the conflict in Ukraine and economy recovers. 6. Gaza, results in loss of resources/market and/or business failure. Increased focus on compliance within the financial investment world will benefit the company long term. The Company will adopt a conservative and carefully controlled crypto treasury management framework. Exposure levels will be limited to a prudent The adoption by the Company of a crypto treasury proportion of total treasury assets, with regular management strategy indirectly exposes shareholders rebalancing to manage volatility. Reputable, 7. to the high-risk nature of crypto assets, such as regulated service providers will be engaged volatility in value, potential fraudulent activity following thorough due diligence, with custody and the failings of service providers. arrangements structured to reduce counterparty risk. Independent oversight, robust internal controls, and periodic audits will be implemented to safeguard against fraud and operational failures.

Disclaimer: Crypto assets are not currently regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and involve a high degree of risk, including significant volatility and potential loss. Nothing herein constitutes investment advice, a financial promotion, or an offer to buy or sell any crypto assets. Shareholders and prospective investors should exercise caution and seek appropriate independent advice.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2025

6 Months to 6 Months to Year Ended Jun 2025 Jun 2024 Dec 2024 GBP GBP GBP Note Unaudited Unaudited Audited Software services income 37,859 46,265 97,080 Net gains/(losses) on investments at fair value 13,795 7,597 (35,628) Investment interest income 4,635 18,504 31,214 Total Income 56,289 72,366 92,666 Software services expenses (17,801) (5,865) (68,741) Financial holdings expenses (5,735) (3,113) (11,354) Total Cost of Sales (23,536) (8,978) (80,095) Gross profit 32,753 63,388 12,571 Total administrative expenses (217,720) (85,467) (318,034) Operating loss before depreciation (184,967) (22,079) (305,463) Depreciation and Amortisation 5 (94,519) (83,196) (171,601) Operating loss (279,486) (105,275) (477,064) Net financial income/(expense) - (2,873) (2,873) Share of profits of associated entities - - 19,377 Profit/(loss) before taxation (279,486) (108,148) (460,560) Taxation (913) (1,676) (1,678) Profit/(loss) for the period (280,399) (109,824) (462,238) Earnings per share - pence (using weighted average number of shares) Basic and Diluted (0.18) (0.07) (0.29) Basic and Diluted 4 (0.18) (0.07) (0.29)

The notes on pages 13 to 17 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2025

6 Months to 6 Months to Year Ended Jun 2025 Jun 2024 Dec 2024 GBP GBP GBP Unaudited Unaudited Audited Loss for the financial year (280,399) (109,824) (462,238) Other comprehensive income: Exchange differences on re-translating foreign operations (13,303) (93,399) (81,144) Total comprehensive income (293,702) (203,223) (543,382) Attributable to: Equity shareholders of the parent (293,702) (203,223) (543,382) Total Comprehensive income (293,702) (203,223) (543,382)

The notes on pages 13 to 17 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2025

As at As at As at Jun 2025 Jun 2024 Dec 2024 GBP GBP GBP Note Unaudited Unaudited Audited Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 5 1,462,774 1,462,774 1,462,774 Intangible assets 5 1,246,939 1,349,703 1,283,259 Property, plant and equipment 5 5,510 10,472 10,346 Investment in associated entities 36,267 16,890 36,267 Total non-current assets 2,751,490 2,839,839 2,792,646 Current assets Trade and other receivables 100,490 92,632 107,744 Investments at fair value through profit or loss 6 234,797 48,313 - Cash and cash equivalents 377,599 1,146,741 900,756 Total current assets 712,886 1,287,686 1,008,500 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 220,867 250,155 263,935 Total current liabilities 220,867 250,155 263,935 Net current assets 492,019 1,037,531 744,565 Net assets 3,243,509 3,877,370 3,537,211 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 7 117,750 117,750 117,750 Share premium 5,773,031 5,773,031 5,773,031 Preference shares 246,096 246,096 246,096 Other Reserves 70,070 70,070 70,070 Foreign exchange reserve 299,648 300,696 312,951 Retained earnings (3,263,086) (2,630,273) (2,982,687) Total shareholders' equity 3,243,509 3,877,370 3,537,211 Total equity 3,243,509 3,877,370 3,537,211

The notes on pages 13 to 17 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

These financial statements were approved by the board 26 September 2025.

Signed on behalf of the board by:

Duncan Soukup

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the six months ended 30 June 2025

6 Months to 6 Months to Year ended Jun 2025 Jun 2024 Dec 2024 GBP GBP GBP Notes Unaudited Unaudited Audited Cash flows from operating activities Profit/(Loss) for the period before financing (279,486) (105,275) (477,064) (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables 7,254 283,474 268,362 (Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables (43,068) (566,331) (552,551) Finance costs (5,382) (18,504) - Net exchange differences (53,362) 84,860 80,901 (Profit)/Loss from change in fair value of investments held at fair value (8,983) (31,958) - through profit or loss Fair value movement on portfolio investments (4,066) 24,361 35,628 Depreciation and amortisation 5 94,519 83,196 171,601 Cash generated by operations (292,574) (246,177) (473,123) Taxation (913) (1,676) (1,678) Net cash flow from operating activities (293,487) (247,853) (474,801) Cash flows from investing activities Net (purchase)/sale of portfolio holdings (221,749) (40,716) (35,628) Sale/(Purchase) of intangible assets 5 - (77,969) (95,844) Net cash flow in investing activities (221,749) (118,685) (131,472) Cash flows from financing activities Interest paid - (2,873) (2,874) Interest received 5,382 18,504 - Net cash flow from financing activities 5,382 15,631 (2,874) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (509,854) (350,907) (609,147) Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the period 900,756 1,591,047 1,591,047 Effects of foreign exchange rate changes (13,303) (93,399) (81,144) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 377,599 1,146,741 900,756

The notes on pages 13 to 17 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended 30 June 2025

Share Share Preference Other Foreign Retained Total Exchange Shareholders Capital Premium Shares Reserves Reserves Earnings Equity GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP Balance as at 31 December 2023 117,750 5,773,031 246,096 70,070 394,095 (2,520,449) 4,080,593 Foreign Exchange on - - - - (93,399) - (93,399) translation Total comprehensive income for - - - - - (109,824) (109,824) the period Balance as at 30 June 2024 117,750 5,773,031 246,096 70,070 300,696 (2,630,273) 3,877,370 Foreign Exchange on - - - - 12,255 - 12,255 translation Total comprehensive income for - - - - - (352,414) (352,414) the period Balance as at 31 December 2024 117,750 5,773,031 246,096 70,070 312,951 (2,982,687) 3,537,211 Foreign Exchange on - - - - (13,303) - (13,303) translation Total comprehensive income for - - - - - (280,399) (280,399) the period Balance as at 30 June 2025 117,750 5,773,031 246,096 70,070 299,648 (3,263,086) 3,243,509

The notes on pages 13 to 17 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Notes to the Condensed Financial Information

1. General information

Anemoi International Ltd (the "Company") is a British Virgin Island ("BVI") International business company ("IBC"), incorporated and registered in the BVI on 6 May 2020. The Company is a holding company actively seeking investment opportunities.

id4 AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Anemoi and was formed as part of the merger of the former id4 AG ("id4") with and into its parent, Apeiron Holdings AG on 14 September 2021. id4 was incorporated and registered in the Canton of Lucerne in Switzerland in April 2019 whilst Apeiron Holdings AG was incorporated and registered in December 2018. Following the merger, Apeiron Holdings AG was renamed id4 AG.

On the 17th December 2021, the entire share capital of id4 AG was purchased by Anemoi International Ltd.

Id4 CLM (UK) Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Anemoi, incorporated on 26 November 2021 in England and Wales. Id4 CLM (UK) Ltd is a private limited company, limited by shares.

2 Significant Accounting policies

The Group financial statements consolidate those of the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group").

The Group prepares its accounts in accordance with applicable UK Adopted International Accounting Standards "IFRS".

The financial statements are expressed in GBP.

The accounting policies applied by the Company in this unaudited consolidated interim financial information are the same as those applied by the Company in its consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2024.

The financial information has been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified by the accounting standard for financial instruments at fair value.

1. Basis of preparation

The condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2025 has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard No. 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'. They do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended 31 December 2024. Prior year comparatives have been reclassified to conform to current year presentation.

These condensed interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2025 are unaudited and do not constitute full accounts. The independent auditor's report on the 2024 financial statements was not qualified.

2. Going concern

The financial information has been prepared on the going concern basis as management consider that the Company has sufficient cash to fund its current commitments for the foreseeable future.

Notes to the Condensed Financial Information Continued

3. Net Financial Expense

Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 30 Jun 25 30 Jun 24 31 Dec 24 Unaudited Unaudited Audited GBP GBP GBP Other interest expense - 1,671 1,671 Bank interest expense - 1,202 1,202 - 2,873 2,873

4. Earnings per share

Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 30 Jun 25 30 Jun 24 31 Dec 24 Unaudited Unaudited Audited GBP GBP GBP The calculation of earnings per share is based on the following loss attributable to ordinary shareholders and number of shares: Loss for the period (280,399) (109,824) (462,238) Weighted average number of shares of the Company 157,041,665 157,041,665 157,041,665 Earnings per share: Basic and Diluted (pence) (0.18) (0.07) (0.29) Number of shares outstanding at the period end: 157,041,665 157,041,665 157,041,665 Number of shares in issue Opening Balance 157,041,665 157,041,665 157,041,665 Issuance of Share Capital - - - Basic number of shares in issue 157,041,665 157,041,665 157,041,665

Notes to the Condensed Financial Information Continued

5. Non-current assets

Plant Intangible and Total Goodwill Assets Equipment Cost GBP GBP GBP GBP Cost at 1 January 2025 3,181,338 1,462,774 1,704,786 13,778 FX movement 74,596 - 74,036 560 3,255,934 1,462,774 1,778,822 14,338 Additions - - - - Cost at 30 June 2025 3,255,934 1,462,774 1,778,822 14,338 Depreciation/Amortisation Depreciation/Amortisation at 1 January 2025 424,959 - 421,527 3,432 FX movement 18,440 - 18,306 134 443,399 - 439,833 3,566 Charge for the period on continuing operations 94,519 - 89,405 5,114 FX movement 2,793 - 2,645 148 Depreciation/Amortisation at 30 June 2025 540,711 - 531,883 8,828 Closing net book value at 30 June 2025 2,715,223 1,462,774 1,246,939 5,510

For impairment testing purposes, management considers the operations of the Company to represent a two cash generating units (CGUs), one providing software and digital solutions to the financial services industry, and the rest of the business.

6. Securities

The Company classifies the following financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (FVPL):-

Equity investments that are held for trading.

As at As at As at 30 Jun 25 30 Jun 24 31 Dec 24 Unaudited Unaudited Audited GBP GBP GBP Securities At the beginning of the period - - - Additions 241,464 123,568 141,883 Unrealised gain/(losses) 13,049 7,596 (35,628) Disposals (19,716) (82,851) (106,255) At period close 234,797 48,313 -

Investments have been valued incorporating Level 1 inputs in accordance with IFRS7.

Notes to the Condensed Financial Information Continued

7. Share Capital

As at As at As at 30 Jun 25 30 Jun 24 31 Dec 24 Unaudited Unaudited Audited GBP GBP GBP Authorised share capital: Unlimited ordinary shares of USD0.001 each - - - Fully subscribed shares 117,750 117,750 117,750 Number Number Number of shares of shares of shares Fully subscribed shares 157,041,665 157,041,665 157,041,665 Balance at close of period 157,041,665 157,041,665 157,041,665

Under the Company's articles of association, the Board is authorised to offer, allot, grant options over or otherwise dispose of any unissued shares. Furthermore, the Directors are authorised to purchase, redeem or otherwise acquire any of the Company's own shares for such consideration as they consider fit, and either cancel or hold such shares as treasury shares. The directors may dispose of any shares held as treasury shares on such terms and conditions as they may from time to time determine. Further, the Company may redeem its own shares for such amount, at such times and on such notice as the directors may determine, provided that any such redemption is pro rata to each shareholders' then percentage holding in the Company.

On the 14th April 2021, a total of 5,999,999 new DIs (the "Placing DIs") were placed by at a price of GBP0.04 per Placing DIs (the "Placing") with existing and new investors ("Placees") raising gross proceeds of approximately GBP240,000. The Placing DIs represent Ordinary Shares representing 20 per cent. of the Ordinary Share capital of the Company prior to the Placing.

On the 16th August 2021 the Board announced that the par value of its issued and outstanding ordinary shares of no par value had changed to USUSD0.001 per Ordinary Share. The total number of issued shares with voting rights remained unchanged at 35,999,999 Ordinary Shares. Aside from the change in nominal value, the rights attaching to the Ordinary Shares (including all voting and dividend rights and rights on a return of capital) remained unchanged.

On the 17th December 2021, following the acquisition of id4 AG, 66,666,666 New Ordinary Shares of USD0.001 were issued to the shareholders of id4 in settlement of consideration for the acquisition and the Company was readmitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange.

On the 17th December 2021, alongside the acquisition of id4 AG, 54,375,000 New Ordinary Shares of USD0.001 were issued in a further placing with existing and new investors, raising a total of GBP2,175,000.

Notes to the Condensed Financial Information Continued

8. Related Party Transactions

Thalassa Holdings Ltd, which holds shares in the Company is related by common control through the Chairman, Duncan Soukup. Thalassa Holdings Ltd invoiced the Company for administration costs totalling GBP10,359 (June 2024: GBP18,364, Dec 2024: GBP39,036). At the period end the balance owed to Thalassa Group totalled GBPNil (June 2024: GBP13,074, Dec 2024: GBP12,880).

Consultancy and administrative services were accrued on behalf of a company, Fleur De Lys, in which the Chairman has a beneficial interest. The Company accrued GBP44,274 of fees and GBP4,347 expenses in the period which relate to H1 2025 of which GBP44,274 were waived (Accrued Fees: Jun 2024: waived GBP192,710 related to 2024 and prior years, Dec 2024: waived GBP241,045 related to 2024 and prior years).

Athenium Consultancy Ltd, a company in which the Company owns shares invoiced the Company for financial and corporate administration services totalling GBP82,500 for the period plus GBP3,553 expenses (Jun 2024: GBP82,500, Dec 2024: GBP165,000).

During the period Tim Donell, non-executive director, invoiced the Group 2025 fees of GBP2,500 of which GBPNil was owed as at 30 June 2025 (2024: GBP2,500) and GBP2,500 accrued.

During the period Kenneth Morgan, non-executive director, invoiced the Group 2024 fees GBP8,059 of which GBPNil was owed as at 30 June 2025 (2024: GBPNil) and GBP4,167 accrued.

During the period Luca Tomasi, non-executive director, invoiced the Group 2024 & 2025 fees of GBP10,000 of which GBPNil was owed as at 30 June 2025 (2024: GBPNil) and GBP5,000 accrued.

During the period Alexander Joost, director of id4, invoiced the Group 2025 fees of GBPNil of which GBPNil was owed as at 30 June 2025 (2024: GBPNil) and GBP2,756 accrued.

9. Subsequent events

On 16 April 2025 the Company's articles of association were amended to disapply section 175 of the BVI Business Companies Act 2004.

On 5 June 2025 the Board resolved to adopt a crypto treasury management strategy

On 4 July 2025 Richard Emanuel was appointed as a director of the Company

On 22 July 2025 Richard Emanuel was issued 65,000,000 'D' Warrants and Duncan Soukup 40,000,000 'E' Warrants, both warrant classes having exercise conditions relating to the Company's share price performance.

10. Copies of the Interim Report

The interim report is available on the Company's website: www.anemoi-international.com.

END

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries: -- enquiries@anemoi-international.com Anemoi International Ltd www.anemoi-international.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: VGG0419A1057 Category Code: IR TIDM: AMOI LEI Code: 213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 Sequence No.: 403417 EQS News ID: 2204630 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2204630&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)