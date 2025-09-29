Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEB6 | ISIN: VGG0419A1057 | Ticker-Symbol: K14
Frankfurt
29.09.25 | 08:05
0,008 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
29.09.2025 09:03 Uhr
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Anemoi International Ltd: 2025 Interim Results

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: 2025 Interim Results 

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) 
Anemoi International Ltd: 2025 Interim Results 
29-Sep-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Anemoi International Ltd 

Anemoi International Ltd 
 
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) 
 
("Anemoi" or the "Company") 

Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2025 

The Company is pleased to announce its results for the six months ended 30 June 2025. The interim results have been 
submitted to the FCA and will shortly be available on the Company's website: www.anemoi-international.com 
 
Chairman's Statement 
 
  
What has happened in the KYC/AML market year to date 2025 
 
In 2025, the KYC/AML market has seen significant developments driven by regulatory focus, technological advancements, 
and expanding enforcement. Key trends include: 
 
 1. Regulatory Shifts and Enforcement: 
 -- Regulators globally are emphasizing higher transparency, real-time monitoring, and risk-based frameworks to 
  prioritize high-risk transactions and customers. 
 -- Enhanced guidance from bodies like FATF stresses national risk assessments, beneficial ownership transparency, and 
  stronger oversight of virtual assets and DeFi. 
 -- Enforcement actions have surged, with banks facing over USD3.5 billion in AML fines so far this year, and growing 
  scrutiny on cryptocurrency exchanges, fintech, and gambling sectors. 
 -- Jurisdictions like the UK have implemented robust sanctions enforcement and mandatory disclosure reforms for 
  overseas entities and trusts, increasing compliance demands. 
 2. Technology Adoption and Automation: 
 -- AI, machine learning, and blockchain are increasingly integrated for identity verification, transaction monitoring, 
  and suspicious activity detection. 
 -- Over 70% of KYC onboarding now utilizes automated biometric identification and digital verification, offering 
  faster, data-driven compliance. 
 -- RegTech solutions are projected to exceed a USD22 billion market size in 2025, aiding financial institutions in 
  sanction screening, enhanced due diligence, and regulatory reporting. 
 3. Market Dynamics and Challenges: 
 -- The need to modernize legacy systems and address synthetic identity fraud remains a challenge. 
 -- Financial institutions are expanding budgets for AML compliance but face uncertainties in meeting evolving 
  regulatory expectations. 
 -- There is growing alignment across jurisdictions for beneficial ownership data sharing and cooperation to combat 
  cross-border financial crime. 
Overall, 2025 is marked by a global pivot to smarter, technology-enabled KYC/AML compliance amid tougher regulatory 
scrutiny and increasing penalties for non-compliance. 
Unfortunately, id4 has so far failed to capitalize on the opportunity presented by the continued growth in the KYC/AML 
Market mentioned above, such that the Company is pivoting to an outsource sales strategy. 
 
In parallel, the Board has also invited Richard Emanuel to the Board as Executive Chairman. Richard and I have already 
struck up a good working relationship, which I hope will result in positioning the Company for Growth. As previously 
announced, we have introduced a Crypto Treasury Management Strategy and already reaped positive returns from our 
holdings. Although I would point out that unlike many other companies that have gone down this road, our primary focus 
is to grow our core business and expand through acquisition, as possible. 
 
Given the Company's results, I have again decided to waive my consultancy fee. 
 
Duncan Soukup 
 
Chairman 
 
Anemoi International Ltd 
 
26 September 2025 

Financial Review 
 
During the period under review Book Value per share decreased from 2.25p as at 31 December 2024 to GBP2.07p per share at 
30 June 2025, driven by ongoing operating losses in ID4 AG, partially offset by investment returns of GBP18k. 
 
The Group Operating Loss before depreciation for the period increased from GBP(22)k in H1 2024 to GBP(185)k in H1 2025. 
2024 results were positively impacted by the Chairman's Fee waiver for the proceeding reporting periods and in 2025 the 
Chairman again waived fees. 
 
The Group Loss Before Tax for the period also increased from GBP(108)k in H1 2024 to GBP(279)k in H1 2025. 
 
Total Income decreased from GBP72k in H1 2024 to GBP56k in H1 2025. The decline in Software services' income was partially 
offset by positive contribution from financial holdings and increased interest income. 
 
Total Administrative Expenses increased from GBP85k in H1 2024 to GBP218k in H1 2025. GBP23k of other savings were identified 
in the current period vs the comparative period across other Administrative Expenses categories, including IT 
(accounting software savings), rent/office expenses and professional fees. 
 
Development Costs capitalised to Intangible Assets were reduced from GBP78k in H1 2024 to Nil in H1 2025 helping to 
preserve cash. 

Responsibility Statement 

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge: 
 
a) the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' 
 
b) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R (indication of 
important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six 
months of the year); and 
 
c) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R (disclosure of 
related parties' transactions and changes therein). 
 
Cautionary statement 
 
This Interim Management Report (IMR) has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to 
enable them to assess the Company's strategy and the potential for that strategy to succeed. The IMR should not be 
relied on by any other party or for any other purpose. 

Duncan Soukup 
 
Chairman 
 
Anemoi International Ltd 
 
26 September 2025 

RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES 

A summary of the key risks and mitigation strategies is below: 
 
Rank     Risk                         Mitigation 
 
                                  Portfolio Diversification: Our investment strategy 
                                  emphasizes diversification across sectors, asset 
                                  classes, and geographies 
       Recent geopolitical tensions and shifts in trade 
       policy, particularly between major economies, have 
       increased uncertainty around global trade flows. 
       Changes in trade policies, including the imposition Engagement with Portfolio Companies: Where 
       of tariffs or trade restrictions between major    applicable, we engage with the management of key 
1.      economies, can influence market volatility, affect  portfolio companies to assess their exposure to 
       corporate earnings, and shift global capital flows. tariffs and their mitigation plans 
     These developments may lead to reduced investment 
       returns or increased risk across certain asset 
       classes or geographies. Also, capital markets 
       activity and raising new money are effected.     Dynamic Asset Allocation: Retain the flexibility to 
                                  adjust exposures in response to material 
                                trade-related risks, including reweighting positions 
                                  in sectors or regions disproportionately affected by 
                                  tariff changes. 
 
       Insufficient cash resources to meet liabilities,   Short term and annual business plans are prepared 
2.      continue as a going concern and finance key     and are reviewed on an ongoing basis. 
       projects. 
 
 
       Loss of key management/staff resulting in failure to Regular review of both the Board's and key 
3.      identify and secure potential investment       management's abilities.  Review of salaries and 
       opportunities and meet contractual requirements.   benefits including long term incentives and ongoing 
                                communication with key individuals. 
 
 
       Failure to maintain strong and effective relations  The Board and senior management seek to establish 
4.      with key stakeholders in investments resulting in  and maintain an open and transparent dialogue with 
       loss of contracts or value.             key stakeholders. 
 
 
                                  Key management are professionally qualified. In 
5.      Failure to comply with law and regulations in the  addition the Company appoints relevant professional 
       jurisdictions in which we operate.          advisers (legal, tax, accounting etc) in the 
                                jurisdictions in which we operate. 
 
 
                                  The Group is currently poised to take advantage of 
                                  disruption to the global economy with a low cost 
       Significant changes in the political environment,  base and flexibility to scale up as and when the 
       including the impact of the conflict in Ukraine and economy recovers. 
6.      Gaza, results in loss of resources/market and/or 
       business failure. 
 
                                Increased focus on compliance within the financial 
                                  investment world will benefit the company long term. 
 
                                  The Company will adopt a conservative and carefully 
                                  controlled crypto treasury management framework. 
                                  Exposure levels will be limited to a prudent 
       The adoption by the Company of a crypto treasury   proportion of total treasury assets, with regular 
       management strategy indirectly exposes shareholders rebalancing to manage volatility. Reputable, 
7.      to the high-risk nature of crypto assets, such as  regulated service providers will be engaged 
       volatility in value, potential fraudulent activity  following thorough due diligence, with custody 
     and the failings of service providers.        arrangements structured to reduce counterparty risk. 
                                  Independent oversight, robust internal controls, and 
                                periodic audits will be implemented to safeguard 
                                  against fraud and operational failures.

Disclaimer: Crypto assets are not currently regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and involve a high degree of risk, including significant volatility and potential loss. Nothing herein constitutes investment advice, a financial promotion, or an offer to buy or sell any crypto assets. Shareholders and prospective investors should exercise caution and seek appropriate independent advice.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2025 

6 Months to   6 Months to   Year Ended 
 
                                     Jun 2025     Jun 2024     Dec 2024 
 
                                      GBP       GBP       GBP 
 
                               Note   Unaudited    Unaudited    Audited 
 
Software services income                         37,859      46,265      97,080 
 
Net gains/(losses) on investments at fair value              13,795      7,597      (35,628) 
 
Investment interest income                        4,635      18,504      31,214 
 
Total Income                               56,289      72,366      92,666 
 
Software services expenses                        (17,801)     (5,865)     (68,741) 
 
Financial holdings expenses                        (5,735)     (3,113)     (11,354) 
 
Total Cost of Sales                            (23,536)     (8,978)     (80,095) 
 
Gross profit                               32,753      63,388      12,571 
 
Total administrative expenses                       (217,720)    (85,467)     (318,034) 
 
Operating loss before depreciation                    (184,967)    (22,079)     (305,463) 
 
Depreciation and Amortisation                 5     (94,519)     (83,196)     (171,601) 
 
Operating loss                              (279,486)    (105,275)    (477,064) 
 
Net financial income/(expense)                      -        (2,873)     (2,873) 
 
Share of profits of associated entities                  -        -        19,377 
 
Profit/(loss) before taxation                       (279,486)    (108,148)    (460,560) 
 
Taxation                                 (913)      (1,676)     (1,678) 
 
Profit/(loss) for the period                       (280,399)    (109,824)    (462,238) 

Earnings per share - pence (using weighted average number of                           
shares) 
 
 
Basic and Diluted                             (0.18)      (0.07)      (0.29) 
 
Basic and Diluted                       4     (0.18)      (0.07)      (0.29)

The notes on pages 13 to 17 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2025 

6 Months to    6 Months to    Year Ended 
 
                                Jun 2025      Jun 2024      Dec 2024 
 
                                GBP        GBP        GBP 
 
                                Unaudited     Unaudited     Audited 

Loss for the financial year                  (280,399)     (109,824)     (462,238) 
 
Other comprehensive income:                                        
 
Exchange differences on re-translating foreign operations   (13,303)      (93,399)      (81,144) 
 
Total comprehensive income                   (293,702)     (203,223)     (543,382) 

Attributable to:                                              
 
Equity shareholders of the parent               (293,702)     (203,223)     (543,382) 
 
Total Comprehensive income                   (293,702)     (203,223)     (543,382)

The notes on pages 13 to 17 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2025 

As at       As at       As at 
 
                                  Jun 2025     Jun 2024     Dec 2024 
  
 
                                GBP        GBP        GBP 
 
                            Note    Unaudited     Unaudited     Audited 
 
Assets                                                     
 
Non-current assets                                               
 
Goodwill                       5      1,462,774     1,462,774     1,462,774 
 
Intangible assets                   5      1,246,939     1,349,703     1,283,259 
 
Property, plant and equipment             5      5,510       10,472      10,346 
 
Investment in associated entities                  36,267      16,890      36,267 
 
Total non-current assets                      2,751,490     2,839,839     2,792,646 

Current assets                                                 
 
Trade and other receivables                     100,490      92,632      107,744 
 
Investments at fair value through profit or loss   6      234,797      48,313      - 
 
Cash and cash equivalents                      377,599      1,146,741     900,756 
 
Total current assets                        712,886      1,287,686     1,008,500 

Liabilities                                                   
 
Current liabilities                                               
 
Trade and other payables                      220,867      250,155      263,935 
 
Total current liabilities                      220,867      250,155      263,935 

Net current assets                         492,019      1,037,531     744,565 
 
                                                         
 
Net assets                             3,243,509     3,877,370     3,537,211 

Shareholders' Equity                                              
 
Share capital                     7      117,750      117,750      117,750 
 
Share premium                            5,773,031     5,773,031     5,773,031 
 
Preference shares                          246,096      246,096      246,096 
 
Other Reserves                           70,070      70,070      70,070 
 
Foreign exchange reserve                      299,648      300,696      312,951 
 
Retained earnings                          (3,263,086)    (2,630,273)    (2,982,687) 
 
Total shareholders' equity                     3,243,509     3,877,370     3,537,211 

Total equity                            3,243,509     3,877,370     3,537,211

The notes on pages 13 to 17 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

These financial statements were approved by the board 26 September 2025.

Signed on behalf of the board by:

Duncan Soukup

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the six months ended 30 June 2025 

6 Months to  6 Months to  Year ended 
 
                                       Jun 2025    Jun 2024    Dec 2024 
 
                                        GBP      GBP      GBP 
 
                               Notes     Unaudited   Unaudited   Audited 
 
Cash flows from operating activities                                       
 
Profit/(Loss) for the period before financing                 (279,486)   (105,275)   (477,064) 
 
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables              7,254     283,474    268,362 
 
(Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables                (43,068)    (566,331)   (552,551) 
 
Finance costs                                 (5,382)    (18,504)    - 
 
Net exchange differences                           (53,362)    84,860     80,901 
 
(Profit)/Loss from change in fair value of investments held at fair value  (8,983)    (31,958)    - 
through profit or loss 
 
 
Fair value movement on portfolio investments                 (4,066)    24,361     35,628 
 
Depreciation and amortisation                 5       94,519     83,196     171,601 
 
Cash generated by operations                         (292,574)   (246,177)   (473,123) 
 
Taxation                                   (913)     (1,676)    (1,678) 
 
Net cash flow from operating activities                    (293,487)   (247,853)   (474,801) 

Cash flows from investing activities                                       
 
Net (purchase)/sale of portfolio holdings                   (221,749)   (40,716)    (35,628) 
 
Sale/(Purchase) of intangible assets             5       -       (77,969)    (95,844) 
 
Net cash flow in investing activities                     (221,749)   (118,685)   (131,472) 

Cash flows from financing activities                                       
 
Interest paid                                 -       (2,873)    (2,874) 
 
Interest received                               5,382     18,504     - 
 
Net cash flow from financing activities                    5,382     15,631     (2,874) 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents                   (509,854)   (350,907)   (609,147) 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the period             900,756    1,591,047   1,591,047 
 
Effects of foreign exchange rate changes                   (13,303)    (93,399)    (81,144) 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period              377,599    1,146,741   900,756

The notes on pages 13 to 17 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended 30 June 2025 

Share   Share   Preference Other   Foreign     Retained  Total 
                                      Exchange          Shareholders 
 
 
                Capital  Premium  Shares   Reserves  Reserves    Earnings  Equity 
 
                GBP     GBP     GBP      GBP     GBP        GBP      GBP 

Balance as at 31 December 2023 117,750  5,773,031 246,096   70,070   394,095     (2,520,449) 4,080,593 
 
Foreign Exchange on      -     -     -      -     (93,399)    -      (93,399) 
translation 
 
 
Total comprehensive income for -     -     -      -     -        (109,824)  (109,824) 
the period 
 
 
Balance as at 30 June 2024   117,750  5,773,031 246,096   70,070   300,696     (2,630,273) 3,877,370 
 
Foreign Exchange on      -     -     -      -     12,255     -      12,255 
translation 
 
 
Total comprehensive income for -     -     -      -     -        (352,414)  (352,414) 
the period 
 
 
Balance as at 31 December 2024 117,750  5,773,031 246,096   70,070   312,951     (2,982,687) 3,537,211 
 
Foreign Exchange on      -     -     -      -     (13,303)    -      (13,303) 
translation 
 
 
Total comprehensive income for -     -     -      -     -        (280,399)  (280,399) 
the period 
 
 
Balance as at 30 June 2025   117,750  5,773,031 246,096   70,070   299,648     (3,263,086) 3,243,509

The notes on pages 13 to 17 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Notes to the Condensed Financial Information

1. General information

Anemoi International Ltd (the "Company") is a British Virgin Island ("BVI") International business company ("IBC"), incorporated and registered in the BVI on 6 May 2020. The Company is a holding company actively seeking investment opportunities.

id4 AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Anemoi and was formed as part of the merger of the former id4 AG ("id4") with and into its parent, Apeiron Holdings AG on 14 September 2021. id4 was incorporated and registered in the Canton of Lucerne in Switzerland in April 2019 whilst Apeiron Holdings AG was incorporated and registered in December 2018. Following the merger, Apeiron Holdings AG was renamed id4 AG.

On the 17th December 2021, the entire share capital of id4 AG was purchased by Anemoi International Ltd.

Id4 CLM (UK) Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Anemoi, incorporated on 26 November 2021 in England and Wales. Id4 CLM (UK) Ltd is a private limited company, limited by shares.

2 Significant Accounting policies

The Group financial statements consolidate those of the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group").

The Group prepares its accounts in accordance with applicable UK Adopted International Accounting Standards "IFRS".

The financial statements are expressed in GBP.

The accounting policies applied by the Company in this unaudited consolidated interim financial information are the same as those applied by the Company in its consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2024.

The financial information has been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified by the accounting standard for financial instruments at fair value.

1. Basis of preparation

The condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2025 has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard No. 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'. They do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended 31 December 2024. Prior year comparatives have been reclassified to conform to current year presentation.

These condensed interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2025 are unaudited and do not constitute full accounts. The independent auditor's report on the 2024 financial statements was not qualified.

2. Going concern

The financial information has been prepared on the going concern basis as management consider that the Company has sufficient cash to fund its current commitments for the foreseeable future.

Notes to the Condensed Financial Information Continued

3. Net Financial Expense 

Six months     Six months     Year 
 
                ended       ended       ended 
 
                30 Jun 25     30 Jun 24     31 Dec 24 
 
                Unaudited     Unaudited     Audited 
 
                GBP         GBP         GBP 

Other interest expense    -         1,671       1,671 
 
Bank interest expense     -         1,202       1,202 
 
                -         2,873       2,873

4. Earnings per share 

Six months    Six months    Year 
 
                                    ended      ended      ended 
 
                                    30 Jun 25    30 Jun 24    31 Dec 24 
 
                                    Unaudited    Unaudited    Audited 
 
                                    GBP        GBP        GBP 
 
The calculation of earnings per share is based on 
the following loss attributable to ordinary shareholders and number                      
of shares: 
 
 
Loss for the period                          (280,399)    (109,824)    (462,238) 

Weighted average number of shares of the Company           157,041,665   157,041,665   157,041,665 

Earnings per share:                                              
 
Basic and Diluted (pence)                       (0.18)      (0.07)      (0.29) 

Number of shares outstanding at the period end:            157,041,665   157,041,665   157,041,665 

Number of shares in issue                                           
 
Opening Balance                            157,041,665   157,041,665   157,041,665 
 
Issuance of Share Capital                       -        -        - 
 
Basic number of shares in issue                    157,041,665   157,041,665   157,041,665

Notes to the Condensed Financial Information Continued

5. Non-current assets 

Plant 
 
                                             Intangible    and 
 
                           Total      Goodwill     Assets      Equipment 
 
Cost                        GBP       GBP       GBP        GBP 
 
Cost at 1 January 2025               3,181,338    1,462,774    1,704,786     13,778 
 
FX movement                     74,596      -        74,036      560 
 
                           3,255,934    1,462,774    1,778,822     14,338 
 
Additions                      -        -        -         - 
 
Cost at 30 June 2025                3,255,934    1,462,774    1,778,822     14,338 
 
Depreciation/Amortisation                                            
 
Depreciation/Amortisation at 1 January 2025     424,959     -        421,527      3,432 
 
FX movement                     18,440      -        18,306      134 
 
                           443,399     -        439,833      3,566 
 
Charge for the period on continuing operations   94,519      -        89,405      5,114 
 
FX movement                     2,793      -        2,645       148 

Depreciation/Amortisation at 30 June 2025      540,711     -        531,883      8,828 

Closing net book value at 30 June 2025       2,715,223    1,462,774    1,246,939     5,510

For impairment testing purposes, management considers the operations of the Company to represent a two cash generating units (CGUs), one providing software and digital solutions to the financial services industry, and the rest of the business.

6. Securities

The Company classifies the following financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (FVPL):-

Equity investments that are held for trading. 

As at       As at       As at 
 
                    30 Jun 25     30 Jun 24     31 Dec 24 
 
                    Unaudited     Unaudited     Audited 
 
                    GBP        GBP        GBP 
 
Securities                                    
 
At the beginning of the period    -         -         - 
 
Additions               241,464      123,568      141,883 
 
Unrealised gain/(losses)       13,049      7,596       (35,628) 
 
Disposals               (19,716)     (82,851)     (106,255) 
 
At period close            234,797      48,313      -

Investments have been valued incorporating Level 1 inputs in accordance with IFRS7.

Notes to the Condensed Financial Information Continued

7. Share Capital 

As at        As at        As at 
 
                         30 Jun 25      30 Jun 24      31 Dec 24 
 
                         Unaudited      Unaudited      Audited 
 
                         GBP          GBP          GBP 
 
Authorised share capital:                                    
 
Unlimited ordinary shares of USD0.001 each    -          -          - 

Fully subscribed shares             117,750       117,750       117,750 

                         Number       Number       Number 
 
                         of shares      of shares      of shares 
 
Fully subscribed shares             157,041,665     157,041,665     157,041,665 

Balance at close of period           157,041,665     157,041,665     157,041,665

Under the Company's articles of association, the Board is authorised to offer, allot, grant options over or otherwise dispose of any unissued shares. Furthermore, the Directors are authorised to purchase, redeem or otherwise acquire any of the Company's own shares for such consideration as they consider fit, and either cancel or hold such shares as treasury shares. The directors may dispose of any shares held as treasury shares on such terms and conditions as they may from time to time determine. Further, the Company may redeem its own shares for such amount, at such times and on such notice as the directors may determine, provided that any such redemption is pro rata to each shareholders' then percentage holding in the Company.

On the 14th April 2021, a total of 5,999,999 new DIs (the "Placing DIs") were placed by at a price of GBP0.04 per Placing DIs (the "Placing") with existing and new investors ("Placees") raising gross proceeds of approximately GBP240,000. The Placing DIs represent Ordinary Shares representing 20 per cent. of the Ordinary Share capital of the Company prior to the Placing.

On the 16th August 2021 the Board announced that the par value of its issued and outstanding ordinary shares of no par value had changed to USUSD0.001 per Ordinary Share. The total number of issued shares with voting rights remained unchanged at 35,999,999 Ordinary Shares. Aside from the change in nominal value, the rights attaching to the Ordinary Shares (including all voting and dividend rights and rights on a return of capital) remained unchanged.

On the 17th December 2021, following the acquisition of id4 AG, 66,666,666 New Ordinary Shares of USD0.001 were issued to the shareholders of id4 in settlement of consideration for the acquisition and the Company was readmitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange.

On the 17th December 2021, alongside the acquisition of id4 AG, 54,375,000 New Ordinary Shares of USD0.001 were issued in a further placing with existing and new investors, raising a total of GBP2,175,000.

Notes to the Condensed Financial Information Continued

8. Related Party Transactions

Thalassa Holdings Ltd, which holds shares in the Company is related by common control through the Chairman, Duncan Soukup. Thalassa Holdings Ltd invoiced the Company for administration costs totalling GBP10,359 (June 2024: GBP18,364, Dec 2024: GBP39,036). At the period end the balance owed to Thalassa Group totalled GBPNil (June 2024: GBP13,074, Dec 2024: GBP12,880).

Consultancy and administrative services were accrued on behalf of a company, Fleur De Lys, in which the Chairman has a beneficial interest. The Company accrued GBP44,274 of fees and GBP4,347 expenses in the period which relate to H1 2025 of which GBP44,274 were waived (Accrued Fees: Jun 2024: waived GBP192,710 related to 2024 and prior years, Dec 2024: waived GBP241,045 related to 2024 and prior years).

Athenium Consultancy Ltd, a company in which the Company owns shares invoiced the Company for financial and corporate administration services totalling GBP82,500 for the period plus GBP3,553 expenses (Jun 2024: GBP82,500, Dec 2024: GBP165,000).

During the period Tim Donell, non-executive director, invoiced the Group 2025 fees of GBP2,500 of which GBPNil was owed as at 30 June 2025 (2024: GBP2,500) and GBP2,500 accrued.

During the period Kenneth Morgan, non-executive director, invoiced the Group 2024 fees GBP8,059 of which GBPNil was owed as at 30 June 2025 (2024: GBPNil) and GBP4,167 accrued.

During the period Luca Tomasi, non-executive director, invoiced the Group 2024 & 2025 fees of GBP10,000 of which GBPNil was owed as at 30 June 2025 (2024: GBPNil) and GBP5,000 accrued.

During the period Alexander Joost, director of id4, invoiced the Group 2025 fees of GBPNil of which GBPNil was owed as at 30 June 2025 (2024: GBPNil) and GBP2,756 accrued.

9. Subsequent events

On 16 April 2025 the Company's articles of association were amended to disapply section 175 of the BVI Business Companies Act 2004.

On 5 June 2025 the Board resolved to adopt a crypto treasury management strategy

On 4 July 2025 Richard Emanuel was appointed as a director of the Company

On 22 July 2025 Richard Emanuel was issued 65,000,000 'D' Warrants and Duncan Soukup 40,000,000 'E' Warrants, both warrant classes having exercise conditions relating to the Company's share price performance.

10. Copies of the Interim Report

The interim report is available on the Company's website: www.anemoi-international.com.

END

For further information, please contact: 

Enquiries:            -- enquiries@anemoi-international.com 
 
Anemoi International Ltd      
 
                 www.anemoi-international.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG0419A1057 
Category Code: IR 
TIDM:     AMOI 
LEI Code:   213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 
Sequence No.: 403417 
EQS News ID:  2204630 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2204630&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.