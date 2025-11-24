Anzeige
Montag, 24.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A2QEB6 | ISIN: VGG0419A1057 | Ticker-Symbol: K14
24.11.25 | 08:03
Dow Jones News
24.11.2025
Anemoi International Ltd: Trading Update

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Trading Update 

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) 
Anemoi International Ltd: Trading Update 
24-Nov-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Anemoi International Ltd 

Anemoi International Ltd 
 
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) 
 
("Anemoi" or the "Company") 

Trading Update 

Further to the Company's various announcements in respect of its Crypto Treasury Management Strategy, the Board of 
Anemoi is pleased to announce that it has sold its entire holding of IB1T (XPAR:IB1T) for a realised gain of 12%, 
representing a return of more than 2 years of interest on capital invested in less than six months. 
 
The Board further announces that it has sold over 80% of its holding in BTGD (XNAS:BTGD) for a realised gain of 17.1% 
on total capital invested in the same six-month period. The Board will look to dispose of its small remaining holding 
of GBP13,000 in BTGD in due course. 

END 

Anemoi International Ltd    www.anemoi-international.com 
 
Enquiries            enquiries@anemoi-international.com

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:     VGG0419A1057 
November 24, 2025

© 2025 Dow Jones News
