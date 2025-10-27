Anzeige
WKN: A2QEB6 | ISIN: VGG0419A1057 | Ticker-Symbol: K14
Frankfurt
27.10.25 | 08:03
0,009 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Dow Jones News
27.10.2025 08:51 Uhr
194 Leser
Anemoi International Ltd: Proposed Acquisition of Trasna Solutions Technologies Limited

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Proposed Acquisition of Trasna Solutions Technologies Limited 

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) 
Anemoi International Ltd: Proposed Acquisition of Trasna Solutions Technologies Limited 
27-Oct-2025 / 07:15 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Anemoi International Ltd 

Anemoi International Ltd 
 
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) 
 
("Anemoi" or the "Company") 

  Proposed Acquisition of Trasna Solutions Technologies Limited 

The Company is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") for the 
proposed acquisition of 100% of the issued share capital of Trasna Solutions Technologies Limited ("Trasna") by way of 
a reverse takeover ("RTO") (the "Proposed Transaction"). 
 
Highlights 
 
 -- Acquisition of Trasna for total consideration of up to GBP150 million, payable entirely via the issue of new ordinary 
  shares in Anemoi at a price of GBP0.02 per ordinary share, which represents a rounded book value per share as at 30 
  June 2025. 
  
 
 -- Headquartered in Ireland, Trasna provides hardware and software for cellular connectivity solutions and has a 
  presence in Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, India and the UAE 
  
 
 -- On completion of the Proposed Transaction the Company will apply for re-admission of the enlarged group's shares to 
  trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange in the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) category 
  
 
 -- The Term Sheet is binding as to exclusivity until 31 December 2025 and may only be terminated earlier by mutual 
  consent 
  
 
 -- Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, it is proposed that the name of the Company be changed to "Trasna 
  Technologies Ltd" 
  
 
 -- The Proposed Transaction was introduced to the Company by Peterhouse Capital Ltd, its broker 
Trasna Solutions Technologies Limited 
 
About Trasna 
 
 https://www.trasna.io/ 
 
Trasna is a global technology leader specialising in semiconductor and mobile Internet of Things ("IoT") solutions. 
With more than 600 employees and 200 clients worldwide, it combines expertise in semiconductors, secure data 
management, edge computing, AI, and blockchain to create innovative, end-to-end solutions - from chip design and SIM 
manufacturing to over-the-air subscription and device management. 
 
Trasna is a forward-thinking, technology-driven company considered more agile and leaner than traditional market 
players, providing value to its clients through security, efficiency, and innovation. From chip to cloud, it offers 
advanced solutions that connect people and devices at scale, enabling transformative experiences for mass IoT. 
 
Trasna provides end-to-end cellular IoT solutions with a fully integrated hardware and software stack, providing 
complete IoT lifecycle management solutions. Trasna's aim is the simplification of mass IoT, focusing on security, 
efficiency, and innovation. Trasna has been hailed as one of the most complete, innovative, and fastest-to-deploy eSIM 
solution providers in the World. 
 
Rationale for the Proposed Transaction 
 
The Directors of Anemoi consider the Proposed Transaction to be a transformational, value enhancing transaction for all 
Company stakeholders, and one which is fully aligned with the Company's stated strategy to identify a RTO target of 
size and demonstrable growth potential.      
 
Proposed Transaction Details 
 
Pursuant to the Term Sheet, it is proposed that the entire issued share capital of Trasna be acquired for total 
consideration of up to GBP150 million to be satisfied entirely by the issue of new ordinary shares / depositary interests 
in the capital of the Company to the shareholders of Trasna ("Consideration Shares") at a price of GBP0.02 per ordinary 
share, which represents a rounded book value per share as at 30 June 2025. 
 
Post-RTO, the Consideration Shares will represent approximately 95% of the share capital of the enlarged group. 
 
The Term Sheet is binding as to exclusivity until 31 December 2025 and may only be terminated earlier by mutual 
consent. 
 
Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, it is proposed that the name of the Company be changed to Trasna 
Technologies Ltd. 
 
The Proposed Transaction remains subject to various conditions, including full due diligence and a fundraise at the 
time of the RTO and Re-admission (defined below). Due to the size of the Proposed Transaction relative to the Company's 
market capitalisation, the Proposed Transaction will be classified as a reverse takeover. The Company will be seeking 
re-admission and trading of its shares to the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) category on the Main Market of the 
London Stock Exchange ("Re-admission") and will, in due course, publish a prospectus.   
 
Following Re-admission, the board of Anemoi will comprise 3 directors appointed by Trasna and 2 remaining Anemoi 
directors, Duncan Soukup and Richard Emanuel. 
 
Shareholders should be aware that there is a possibility that the Proposed Transaction will not proceed or that the 
terms may change depending upon the outcome of due diligence.  The Company will provide further updates on the Proposed 
Transaction in due course. 
 
Duncan Soukup, Chairman of Anemoi, commented: 
 
"We are extremely pleased to have signed heads of terms with Trasna. We believe the proposed transaction presents a 
significant, and scalable growth opportunity for both AMOI- as well as Trasna shareholders; we look forward to working 
with the Trasna team." 
 
Stéphane Fund, Founder and CEO of Trasna, commented: 
 
"This marks a defining moment in Trasna's journey. By joining forces with Anemoi, we are opening a new chapter. One 
that gives Trasna the reach, visibility, and capital framework of a listed company. Our goal remains clear: to make 
connected devices smarter, more secure, and more accessible worldwide" 

END 

                       www.anemoi-international.com 
                       enquiries@anemoi-international.com 
Anemoi International Ltd 

                       www.trasna.io 
 
Trasna Solutions Technologies Limited    media@trasna.io

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG0419A1057 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     AMOI 
LEI Code:   213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 
Sequence No.: 406211 
EQS News ID:  2218686 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2218686&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2025 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
