Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Anemoi International Ltd: ID4 and Zigram Strategic Alliance 07-Oct-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anemoi International Ltd Anemoi International Ltd (Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) ("Anemoi" or the "Company") Trading Update ID4 partners with Zigram to integrate PreScreening.io into its compliance offering, enhancing AML screening excellence for clients worldwide. The Company is pleased to announce a strategic partnership between ID4 and Zigram, a globally recognized RegTech leader, to integrate PreScreening.io - Zigram's advanced SaaS solution for PEP, Sanction, and Negative News screening - into our compliance ecosystem and to cooperate commercially across complementary markets. This collaboration delivers significant benefits for both parties and enhances ID4's market offering and reach: -- Integrated offering: ID4 can now deliver Zigram's award-winning PreScreenin.io solution within its compliance ecosystem, giving clients advanced AML screening directly in ID4's workflows. -- Cross-selling: By combining solutions, ID4 and Zigram will jointly promote each other's services, increasing value for clients through a single relationship. -- Market access: Both companies will leverage each other's client networks and market presence, accelerating entry into new geographies and segments." Zigram's integrated services help ID4 clients to: -- Instantly screen against extensive databases covering politically exposed persons (PEPs), global sanction lists, and adverse media for robust, multi-jurisdictional due diligence. -- Benefit from AI-powered, machine learning-driven tools that deliver high-speed, high-accuracy results with significantly reduced false positives. -- Easily adapt AML workflows - from agile fintechs to large financial institutions - ensuring a tailored and efficient solution. -- Work with an award-winning technology trusted across the industry for its pioneering technology and a reputation for excellence and reliability. -- Join a client base of top-tier banks and financial institutions worldwide that rely on Zigram's tested and proven compliance capabilities. Commenting, Emmanuel Nay, CEO of id4 stated that "What makes Zigram stand out is their ability to build and maintain their own high-quality data sets for AML screening and risk analysis - something few others in the industry offer." "Combined with their expert team of over 430 professionals, Zigram gives id4 and our clients unmatched accuracy, depth, and confidence in compliance processes." This partnership reflects ID4's continued focus on innovation, reliability, and regulatory excellence - empowering our clients with the tools they need to stay ahead in an ever-evolving compliance environment. Commenting, Duncan Soukup, Chairman stated "The Zigram contract is the first step in id4's revised strategy to focus on indirect sales through value added resellers. We believe that the relationship with Zigram has the potential to generate significant revenue, which alongside other contracts in early discussion, or others in advanced negotiation has the potential to drive substantial top and bottom line growth for id4 and its Partners." The global market size for AML screening services, which includes PEP, sanction screening, and negative news/adverse media screening, is estimated at c. USD5 billion in 2025, with projections it will exceed USD15 billion by 2033. (Source: https://www.datainsightsmarket.com/reports/aml-screening-1954693) END www.anemoi-international.com enquiries@anemoi-international.com Anemoi International Ltd https://www.zigram.tech/ Zigram Data Technologies Pvt Ltd tanya.vashistha@zigram.tech www.id4clm.com ID4 AG emmanuel.nay@id4clm.com

ZIGRAM is a global RegTech company specializing in Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Financial Crime Compliance (FCC), and risk management. Its proprietary AML RegTech Stack and Complete AML System enable financial institutions to meet regulatory obligations with simplicity and scale. ZIGRAM's solutions are cloud-native, self-serve, and designed to address 40+ risk use cases across sectors. With a data library covering 3,200+ watchlists and 250 jurisdictions, ZIGRAM serves clients globally across banking, fintech, insurance, and advisory spaces.

ID4 AG is a Swiss RegTech company providing digital solutions for Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) in the financial industry. Its modular SaaS platform helps automate compliance processes, including Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC), client onboarding, and monitoring, improving efficiency and regulatory alignment. Trusted by wealth managers, financial advisors, pension funds and other regulated institutions, id4 AG supports digital transformation with flexible, client-centric tools recognized for innovation and usability in the RegTech space.

