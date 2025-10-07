Anzeige
Anemoi International Ltd: ID4 and Zigram Strategic Alliance

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: ID4 and Zigram Strategic Alliance 

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) 
Anemoi International Ltd: ID4 and Zigram Strategic Alliance 
07-Oct-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Anemoi International Ltd 

Anemoi International Ltd 
 
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) 
 
("Anemoi" or the "Company") 
 
Trading Update 

ID4 partners with Zigram to integrate PreScreening.io into its compliance offering, enhancing AML screening excellence 
for clients worldwide. 

The Company is pleased to announce a strategic partnership between ID4 and Zigram, a globally recognized RegTech 
leader, to integrate PreScreening.io - Zigram's advanced SaaS solution for PEP, Sanction, and Negative News screening - 
into our compliance ecosystem and to cooperate commercially across complementary markets. 

This collaboration delivers significant benefits for both parties and enhances ID4's market offering and reach: 

 -- Integrated offering: ID4 can now deliver Zigram's award-winning PreScreenin.io solution within its compliance 
  ecosystem, giving clients advanced AML screening directly in ID4's workflows. 
 -- Cross-selling: By combining solutions, ID4 and Zigram will jointly promote each other's services, increasing value 
  for clients through a single relationship. 
 -- Market access: Both companies will leverage each other's client networks and market presence, accelerating entry 
  into new geographies and segments." 
  
 
Zigram's integrated services help ID4 clients to: 

 -- Instantly screen against extensive databases covering politically exposed persons (PEPs), global sanction lists, 
  and adverse media for robust, multi-jurisdictional due diligence. 
 -- Benefit from AI-powered, machine learning-driven tools that deliver high-speed, high-accuracy results with 
  significantly reduced false positives. 
 -- Easily adapt AML workflows - from agile fintechs to large financial institutions - ensuring a tailored and 
  efficient solution. 
 -- Work with an award-winning technology trusted across the industry for its pioneering technology and a reputation 
  for excellence and reliability. 
 -- Join a client base of top-tier banks and financial institutions worldwide that rely on Zigram's tested and proven 
  compliance capabilities. 
  
 
Commenting, Emmanuel Nay, CEO of id4 stated that "What makes Zigram stand out is their ability to build and maintain 
their own high-quality data sets for AML screening and risk analysis - something few others in the industry offer." 

"Combined with their expert team of over 430 professionals, Zigram gives id4 and our clients unmatched accuracy, depth, 
and confidence in compliance processes." 

This partnership reflects ID4's continued focus on innovation, reliability, and regulatory excellence - empowering our 
clients with the tools they need to stay ahead in an ever-evolving compliance environment. 

Commenting, Duncan Soukup, Chairman stated "The Zigram contract is the first step in id4's revised strategy to focus on 
indirect sales through value added resellers. We believe that the relationship with Zigram has the potential to 
generate significant revenue, which alongside other contracts in early discussion, or others in advanced negotiation 
has the potential to drive substantial top and bottom line growth for id4 and its Partners." 

The global market size for AML screening services, which includes PEP, sanction screening, and negative news/adverse 
media screening, is estimated at c. USD5 billion in 2025, with projections it will exceed USD15 billion by 2033. 
                               
 
(Source: https://www.datainsightsmarket.com/reports/aml-screening-1954693) 

END 

                    www.anemoi-international.com 
                    enquiries@anemoi-international.com 
Anemoi International Ltd 

                    https://www.zigram.tech/ 
 
Zigram Data Technologies Pvt Ltd    tanya.vashistha@zigram.tech 

                    www.id4clm.com 
 
ID4 AG                 emmanuel.nay@id4clm.com

Note to Editors:

About ZIGRAM

https://www.zigram.tech/

ZIGRAM is a global RegTech company specializing in Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Financial Crime Compliance (FCC), and risk management. Its proprietary AML RegTech Stack and Complete AML System enable financial institutions to meet regulatory obligations with simplicity and scale. ZIGRAM's solutions are cloud-native, self-serve, and designed to address 40+ risk use cases across sectors. With a data library covering 3,200+ watchlists and 250 jurisdictions, ZIGRAM serves clients globally across banking, fintech, insurance, and advisory spaces.

About ID4

www.id4clm.com

ID4 AG is a Swiss RegTech company providing digital solutions for Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) in the financial industry. Its modular SaaS platform helps automate compliance processes, including Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC), client onboarding, and monitoring, improving efficiency and regulatory alignment. Trusted by wealth managers, financial advisors, pension funds and other regulated institutions, id4 AG supports digital transformation with flexible, client-centric tools recognized for innovation and usability in the RegTech space.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG0419A1057 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     AMOI 
LEI Code:   213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 
Sequence No.: 404276 
EQS News ID:  2208792 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2208792&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
