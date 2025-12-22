Anemoi International enters into binding Sale and Purchase Agreement to acquire Trasna

DJ Anemoi enters into binding Sale and Purchase Agreement to acquire Trasna

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Anemoi enters into binding Sale and Purchase Agreement to acquire Trasna 22-Dec-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anemoi International Anemoi International Ltd (Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) ("Anemoi" or the "Company") Anemoi enters into binding Sale and Purchase Agreement to acquire Trasna Further to the Company's announcement dated 27 October 2025 in respect of the proposed acquisition of the Trasna group of companies, the Company is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the entire issued share capital of Sym Technologies Holding Limited ("Trasna (Abu Dhabi)") ("SPA") by way of a reverse takeover ("RTO") (the "Proposed Transaction"). Highlights -- Acquisition of Trasna (Abu Dhabi) for total consideration of USD150,000,000, payable entirely via the issue of new ordinary shares in Anemoi at a price of GBP0.02 per ordinary share. -- The SPA contains a number of conditions precedent as to completion including, inter alia, that at or prior to completion all operating Trasna group entities would be transferred to Trasna (Abu Dhabi) ownership. -- On completion of the Proposed Transaction the Company will apply for readmission of the enlarged group's shares to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange in the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) category. -- Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, it is proposed that the name of the Company be changed to "Trasna Ltd". Trasna About Trasna https://www.trasna.io/ Trasna is a global technology leader specialising in semiconductor and mobile Internet of Things ("IoT") solutions. With more than 600 employees and 200 clients worldwide, it combines expertise in semiconductors, secure data management, edge computing, AI, and blockchain to create innovative, end-to-end solutions - from chip design and SIM manufacturing to over-the-air subscription and device management. Trasna provides end-to-end cellular IoT solutions with a fully integrated hardware and software stack, providing complete IoT lifecycle management solutions. Trasna's aim is the simplification of mass IoT, focusing on security, efficiency, and innovation. Trasna has been hailed as one of the most complete, innovative, and fastest-to-deploy eSIM solution providers in the World. Rationale for the Proposed Transaction The Directors of Anemoi consider the Proposed Transaction to be a transformational, value enhancing transaction for all Company stakeholders, and one which is fully aligned with the Company's stated strategy to identify an RTO target of size and demonstrable growth potential. Further Details The Proposed Transaction remains subject to various conditions, including full due diligence and a fundraise at the time of the RTO and Readmission (defined below). Due to the size of the Proposed Transaction relative to the Company's market capitalisation, the Proposed Transaction will be classified as a reverse takeover. The Company will be seeking readmission and trading of its shares to the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) category on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("Readmission") and will, in due course, publish a prospectus. Shareholders should be aware that there is a possibility that the Proposed Transaction will not proceed or that the terms may change depending upon the outcome of due diligence. The Company will provide further updates on the Proposed Transaction in due course. Duncan Soukup, Chairman of Anemoi, commented: " I am delighted that we have secured such an exciting business prospect for our Shareholders who I would like to thank, along with the AMOI Board, for your patience during the search process. Thank you all for your support on this stage of a journey which in reality is only just beginning." "My thanks also to Stephane for engaging with us. Whilst I have only known Stephane a few months, he strikes me as man on a mission, someone who shares my own "can do" attitude to life and business." "In the coming days we will announce the advisory team that we will appoint to implement and execute the transaction." Stéphane Fund, Founder and CEO of Trasna, commented: "The proposed RTO into Anemoi represents a significant and transformational milestone for Trasna. I believe that Trasna offers a compelling strategic platform with an established international footprint and continued strong growth prospects. The Proposed Transaction, and readmission to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, offers the Company access to public capital which in turn will allow us to accelerate the company's growth whilst simultaneously enhancing the Group's financial strength, scale and position in the Global Semi-Conductor Industry." END www.anemoi-international.com enquiries@anemoi-international.com Anemoi International Ltd www.trasna.io Trasna Solutions Technologies Limited media@trasna.io

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: VGG0419A1057 Category Code: TST TIDM: AMOI LEI Code: 213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 Sequence No.: 412203 EQS News ID: 2249600 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2249600&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2025 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)