Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Anemoi International Ltd: ID4 and Azilen Announce Strategic Partnership 28-Oct-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anemoi International Ltd Anemoi International Ltd (Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) ("Anemoi" or the "Company") Trading Update ID4 and Azilen Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI-Enabled Client Lifecycle Management The Company is pleased to announce the signing of a strategic partnership between its subsidiary ID4 AG ("ID4"), a globally recognised RegTech leader in Client Lifecycle Management (CLM), and Azilen Technologies Pvt. Ltd ("Azilen"), a global product engineering and IT services company. Under this collaboration, Azilen becomes a Value-Added Reseller (VAR) and strategic implementation partner, combining advanced AI expertise with proven delivery capacity. This partnership expands ID4's distribution channels by enabling Azilen to sell, implement, and integrate ID4 solutions across Azilen's client base in the UK and Benelux regions, where ID4 does not currently operate. By leveraging Azilen's established presence, delivery capacity and AI expertise, ID4 gains access to new geographies and customer segments while accelerating innovation and growth. The combined RegTech and CLM market opportunity in these two regions, some of the largest and most mature financial and regulatory technology markets in Europe, is estimated at approximately USD 0.8-1 billion annually, with annual growth of 15-18% projected to more than triple the market size by 2033 as demand accelerates for advanced onboarding and compliance AI-driven solutions. (Sources: Imarc Group, Yahoo Finance) For Azilen, the partnership enriches its service portfolio with a proven RegTech solution, reinforcing its position as an AI-driven systems integrator for regulated industries. Together ID4 and Azilen benefit from: -- A scalable go-to-market model that accelerates reach and revenue growth. -- Shared innovation, with ID4 integrating advanced AI components into its onboarding and CLM solutions, supported by Azilen's expertise. -- Operational efficiency, as ID4 focuses on RegTech innovation while Azilen ensures seamless delivery, integration, and adoption for clients. For customers, the collaboration means: -- AI-powered efficiencies in compliance automation, KYC data management, and risk analysis. -- Seamless implementation and integration into complex enterprise IT environments. -- Faster time-to-value, reducing friction from onboarding to regulatory readiness. "This partnership is not only about technology alignment - it's about delivering better client support, bringing more value to customers, and driving growth." said Emmanuel Nay, CEO of ID4 AG. "With Azilen as a reseller and implementation partner, we expand our commercial footprint significantly, while ensuring our customers experience the full value of our solutions from day one." "At Azilen, we see strong demand for advanced CLM and RegTech solutions," said Kulmohan Makhija, VP - Sales at Azilen. "By combining ID4's innovation with our AI expertise and delivery model, we can help institutions transform compliance and client engagement, while driving new growth for ID4." END www.anemoi-international.com enquiries@anemoi-international.com Anemoi International Ltd https://www.azilen.com/ Azilen Technologies www.id4clm.com ID4 AG emmanuel.nay@id4clm.com

Note to Editors:

About Azilen

https://www.azilen.com/

Azilen Technologies is a topEnterprise AI development company. The company collaborates with organizations to propel their AI development journey from idea to implementation and all the way to AI success.From data & AI to Generative AI & Agentic AI, and MLOps, Azilen engages with companies to build a competitive AI advantage with the right mix of technology skills, knowledge, and experience.

Domain expertise, agile methodologies, and cross-functional teams blended in a collaborative development approach are their vanguards of engineering, managing, monitoring, and controlling AI lifecycles for startups and enterprises.

Highly scalable and future-fit AI that too with faster go-to-market is what Azilen delivers by letting in-house teams of product companies focus on core expansion & growth while the team Azilen manages and supports the AI in parallel.

About ID4

www.id4clm.com

ID4 AG is a Swiss RegTech company providing digital solutions for Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) in the financial industry. Its modular SaaS platform helps automate compliance processes, including Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC), client onboarding, and monitoring, improving efficiency and regulatory alignment. Trusted by wealth managers, financial advisors, pension funds and other regulated institutions, id4 AG supports digital transformation with flexible, client-centric tools recognized for innovation and usability in the RegTech space.

October 28, 2025