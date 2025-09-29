Precise Biometrics AB: Precise Biometrics partners with Avigilon to enhance biometric physical access control

Precise Biometrics, a global pioneer in cybersecurity and biometric technology, has partnered with Avigilon - a Motorola Security Solutions company and a leading provider of video security and access control solutions - to integrate Precise's biometric access solution, Precise Access, into Avigilon's security suite. The solution, offering biometric access using facial and palm recognition, will be sold via Avigilon's extensive partner network.

Avigilon, part of Motorola Solutions, specializes in advanced security solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of end-to-end video surveillance, access control, and analytics technologies to organizations worldwide.

This integration into Avigilon's cloud-based ecosystem marks a significant step forward in enhancing secure physical access solutions by combining Precise's biometric authentication expertise with Avigilon's robust security ecosystem. Precise Access leverages palm and facial recognition technology to provide seamless, secure, and convenient access control, reducing reliance on traditional keys, cards, and PIN codes.

By leveraging this integration, Avigilon customers and partners benefit from a streamlined biometric access control solution that enhances both security and user convenience. With built-in two-factor authentication (2FA), the solution strikes the ideal balance between robust security and a seamless user experience, ensuring that only authorized personnel can access designated areas.

Precise Access will be listed on Avigilon's website, and the first activity where the solution will be demoed will be at the @Motorola Solutions booth #1127 at the GSX show in New Orleans Sept 29-Oct 1.



Joakim Nydemark, CEO of Precise Biometrics, comments:

"Partnering, and building the integration with Avigilon marks a milestone for Precise Access and reinforces our commitment to driving the adoption of biometric security solutions. Avigilon's strong market presence, cloud-based security suite, and trusted partner network offer a significant opportunity to expand the reach of our technology. As an Avigilon biometric authentication partner, we are together paving the way for secure and seamless physical access control."

About Precise Biometrics

Precise Biometrics AB (publ) ("Precise"), is a global pioneer in biometrics and cybersecurity. The biometric recognition solution suite today includes fingerprint, face, and palm recognition algorithm products along with turnkey solutions for visitor management (Precise Visit by EastCoast) and biometric physical access management (Precise Access).

Precise's premium biometric recognition solutions is used in mobiles, laptops, security tokens and smart looks, as well as automotive applications for in-car payments, driver authentication, and personalized settings and access. Precise also offer visitor management and physical biometric access control solutions.

Precise operates through two business units, Digital Identity and Biometric Technologies, and the company has offices in Sweden (HQ in Lund), USA, South Korea, Taiwan, and China. Precise is a public company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (PREC). Learn more at www.precisebiometrics.com.