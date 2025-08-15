Precise Biometrics AB: Continued strong demand and stable performance despite geopolitical shifts

Precise Biometrics Interim Report January - June 2025

Second quarter

Net sales totaled SEK 20.8 (20.6) million A change in revenue allocation in a renegotiated customer agreement has a negative impact of SEK 1.0 million in the quarter, but results in higher revenue on an annual basis primarily in the fourth quarter

EBITDA totaled SEK -0.5 (0.1) million Adjusted for negative currency effects from operating items of SEK 0.9 million and a change in revenue allocation in a customer agreement of SEK 1.0 million, EBITDA amounts to SEK 1.4 million

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 1.3 (3.9) million

The operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled SEK -5.7 (-5.7) million

Earnings for the period totaled SEK -5.8 (-5.6) million

Earnings per share before and after dilution totaled SEK -0.1 (-0.1)

ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) at the end of the period was SEK 18.2 (18.6) million There is a negative impact on ARR of approximately SEK 0.8 million due to the bankruptcy of an end customer



Interim period Jan - Jun

Net sales totaled SEK 40.8 (42.3) million A change in revenue allocation in a renegotiated customer agreement results in higher revenue on an annual basis, but has a negative impact of SEK 2.0 million on net sales for the interim period

EBITDA totaled SEK -2.2 (3.2) million Adjusted for negative currency effects from operating items of SEK 2.4 million and a change in revenue allocation in a customer agreement of SEK 2.0 million, EBITDA amounts to SEK 2.2 million

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 3.4 (1.0) million

The operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled SEK -12.8 (-8.5) million

Earnings for the period totaled SEK -13.0 (-8.5) million

Earnings per share before and after dilution totaled SEK -0.2 (-0.1)

ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) at the end of the period was SEK 18.2 (18.6) million There is a negative impact on ARR of approximately SEK 0.8 million due to the bankruptcy of an end customer



Presentation and live Q&A

Precise has published a video interview with CEO Joakim Nydemark in connection with this report. The video is available on the Investor Relations page: precisebiometrics.com/investors/

The company also invites you to a live Q&A session Friday, Aug 15, 2025, at 13:00 CET. More information and a registration link to the Q&A session may be found on the Investor Relations page: precisebiometrics.com/investors/.

CEO Joakim Nydemark comments

Our position remains strong with growing demand for our products. This quarter brought further progress in our commercialization journey, driven by active sales efforts with both customers and partners. However, we were also affected by the turbulent market environment and a weaker US dollar. Net sales for the second quarter totaled SEK 20.8 (20.6) million and EBITDA was SEK -0.5 (0.1) million.

Commercial progress was made in areas such as national ID programs, where we were approved for use in Aadhaar, India. This has resulted in us now launching customer projects in India, with the hope of commercialization early next year.

For further information, please contact

Joakim Nydemark, CEO

E-mail: joakim.nydemark@precisebiometrics.com

About Precise Biometrics

Precise Biometrics AB (publ) ("Precise"), is a global pioneer in biometrics and cybersecurity. The biometric recognition solution suite today includes fingerprint, face, and palm recognition algorithm products along with turnkey solutions for visitor management (Precise Visit by EastCoast) and biometric physical access management (Precise Access).

Precise's premium biometric recognition solutions is used in mobiles, laptops, security tokens and smart looks, as well as automotive applications for in-car payments, driver authentication, and personalized settings and access. Precise also offer visitor management and physical biometric access control solutions.

Precise operates through two business units, Digital Identity and Biometric Technologies, and the company has offices in Sweden (HQ in Lund), USA, South Korea, Taiwan, and China. Precise is a public company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (PREC). Learn more at www.precisebiometrics.com.

