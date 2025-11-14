Precise Biometrics AB: Strong position and positive EBITDA

Precise Biometrics Interim Report January - September 2025

Third quarter

Net sales totaled SEK 20.0 (22.8) million.

EBITDA totaled SEK 4.4 (6.8) million.

The operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled SEK -0.6 (1.2) million

Earnings for the period totaled SEK -0.7 (1.4) million.

Earnings per share before and after dilution totaled SEK -0.01 (0.02)

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 1.7 (3.3) million.

ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) at the end of the period was SEK 18.4 (18.4) million.

Interim period January - September

Net sales totaled SEK 60.8 (65.1) million A change in revenue allocation in a renegotiated customer agreement results in higher revenue on an annual basis, but has a negative impact of SEK 1.8 million on net sales for the interim period

EBITDA totaled SEK 2.1 (9.9) million. Adjusted for negative currency effects from operating items of SEK 2.5 million and a change in revenue allocation in a customer agreement of SEK 1.8 million, EBITDA amounts to SEK 6.4 million

The operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled SEK -13.4 (-7.3) million

Earnings for the period totaled SEK -13.6 (-7.1) million.

Earnings per share before and after dilution totaled SEK -0.17 (-0.09)

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 5.1 (4.3) million.

ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) at the end of the period was SEK 18.4 (18.4) million.

Significant events during the quarter

Precise brings synthetic biometric data generation to products and customers

Precise Biometrics partners with Avigilon to enhance biometric physical access control

Precise Biometrics to join Redeye CyberSecurity Day 2025

Significant events after the end of the interim period

Precise strengthens Precise Visit by EastCoast with new access control capabilities.

CEO Joakim Nydemark comments

"We stand strong with a positive EBITDA, a stable cost base, and an offering that is more relevant than ever. Demand for our solutions is increasing across several of our key segments, even though sales cycles are becoming longer in a continued cautious market environment. During the quarter, we won new mobile phone projects, saw the launch of devices featuring our software, and made important advances in both anti-spoof technology and palm recognition. We also accelerated the migration to our cloud-based platform within Digital Identity - an important shift that creates a more scalable and long-term profitable business. With a comprehensive product portfolio, strong partner networks, and a market moving toward higher security standards, I see solid conditions for growth going forward."

About Precise Biometrics

Precise Biometrics AB (publ) ("Precise"), is a global pioneer in biometrics and cybersecurity. The biometric recognition solution suite today includes fingerprint, face, and palm recognition algorithm products along with turnkey solutions for visitor management (Precise Visit by EastCoast) and biometric physical access management (Precise Access).

Precise's premium biometric recognition solutions is used in mobiles, laptops, security tokens and smart looks, as well as automotive applications for in-car payments, driver authentication, and personalized settings and access. Precise also offer visitor management and physical biometric access control solutions.

Precise operates through two business units, Digital Identity and Biometric Technologies, and the company has offices in Sweden (HQ in Lund), USA, South Korea, Taiwan, and China. Precise is a public company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (PREC). Learn more at www.precisebiometrics.com.

