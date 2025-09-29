Anzeige
Montag, 29.09.2025
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Fidelity European Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Fidelity European Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29

Fidelity European Trust PLC ("the Company")

Appointment of a new non-executive Director

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Rutger Koopmans as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 29 September 2025. He will also serve as a member of the Audit and Management Engagement Committees of the Board.

Rutger started his career in 1982 at MeesPierson NV (formerly Bank Mees & Hope NV), before moving to ING, where he served as a Managing Director until 2008. Since then, he has been running his own advisory practice and currently he is the Owner/Director of a career counselling practice for senior executives, PIT Self-Placement BV. He is a non-executive Director of Vollenhoven Groep and Chair of Stichting Pluryn and Woningstichting Eigen Haard. These entities are not publicly listed. He is also the author of "Your Life Your Rules, taking charge of your working life". He was a non-executive Director of Henderson EuroTrust plc from 2016 until its combination with Henderson European Trust plc (HET) in 2024, following which he joined the HET Board as a non-executive Director.

As at the date of appointment, Rutger is the beneficial owner of 20,962 ordinary shares in the Company.

There are no further details to be disclosed relating to Rutger under Section 6.4.8 of the UK Listing Rules.

Smita Amin

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 836347

29 September 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
