Fidelity European Trust Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29

Fidelity European Trust PLC ("the Company")

Appointment of a new non-executive Director

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Victoria (Vicky) Hastings as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 29 September 2025. She will also serve as a member of the Audit and Management Engagement Committees of the Board.

Vicky has over 35 years' experience in the investment management industry in both executive and non-executive roles. She is an experienced finance professional and board director, who brings a deep understanding of investment process and oversight, corporate governance and investment company expertise to the Board. Over the last 20 years, she has served on a number of investment company boards, most recently as non-executive Director and Chair of Henderson European Trust plc (previously known as Henderson European Focus Trust plc), Alliance Witan plc, Edinburgh Investment Trust plc, Impax Environmental Markets plc, as well as serving as a non-executive Director of JPMorgan Asset Management UK Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management International Limited. Her executive roles included investment leadership positions at Merrill Lynch Private Investors and JO Hambro Capital Management, having previously been a European equity fund manager at both Mercury Asset Management and Kleinwort Benson Investment Management. She is currently also a Trustee of Mountbatten Isle of Wight Ltd and Mountbatten Hampshire Ltd, charities comprising the Mountbatten Hospice Group.

As at the date of appointment, Vicky was the beneficial owner of 38,264 ordinary shares in the Company.

There are no further details to be disclosed relating to Vicky under Section 6.4.8 of the UK Listing Rules.

29 September 2025