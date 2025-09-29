Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XFSU | ISIN: GB00BK1PKQ95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.09.2025 10:06 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity European Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Fidelity European Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29

Fidelity European Trust PLC ("the Company")

Appointment of a new non-executive Director

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Victoria (Vicky) Hastings as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 29 September 2025. She will also serve as a member of the Audit and Management Engagement Committees of the Board.

Vicky has over 35 years' experience in the investment management industry in both executive and non-executive roles. She is an experienced finance professional and board director, who brings a deep understanding of investment process and oversight, corporate governance and investment company expertise to the Board. Over the last 20 years, she has served on a number of investment company boards, most recently as non-executive Director and Chair of Henderson European Trust plc (previously known as Henderson European Focus Trust plc), Alliance Witan plc, Edinburgh Investment Trust plc, Impax Environmental Markets plc, as well as serving as a non-executive Director of JPMorgan Asset Management UK Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management International Limited. Her executive roles included investment leadership positions at Merrill Lynch Private Investors and JO Hambro Capital Management, having previously been a European equity fund manager at both Mercury Asset Management and Kleinwort Benson Investment Management. She is currently also a Trustee of Mountbatten Isle of Wight Ltd and Mountbatten Hampshire Ltd, charities comprising the Mountbatten Hospice Group.

As at the date of appointment, Vicky was the beneficial owner of 38,264 ordinary shares in the Company.

There are no further details to be disclosed relating to Vicky under Section 6.4.8 of the UK Listing Rules.

Smita Amin

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 836347

29 September 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.