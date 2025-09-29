

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Murex and Amazon Web Services, Inc., an Amazon.com, company (AMZN), announced a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement. The agreement allows Murex to further scale its MX.3 platform into a suite of managed services powered by AWS. The collaboration accelerates the initial deployment and facilitates the frequent upgrade of Murex's solutions for financial institutions worldwide.



The agreement specifically expands Murex's software-as-a-service offering, MXSaaS, and cloud-native solution XVA as a Service through flexible turnkey services on AWS. MXSaaS brings Murex's capital markets platform, MX.3, into the cloud.



