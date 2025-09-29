Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 882913 | ISIN: GB0004016704 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SURGICAL INNOVATIONS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SURGICAL INNOVATIONS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
29.09.2025 11:33 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Surgical Innovations Group plc

DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Surgical Innovations Group plc 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Surgical Innovations Group plc 
29-Sep-2025 / 09:57 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd 
 
(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) 
 
("Thalassa", "THAL" or the "Company") 
 
Trading Update 

The Company announces that, in accordance with today's RNS published by Surgical Innovations Group plc (AIM:SUN), 
Duncan Soukup has been appointed to its Board as a Non-Executive Director. 
 
See the RNS here: https://www.investegate.co.uk/announcement/rns/surgical-innovations-group--sun/board-changes/9136352 

END 

For further information, please contact: 
 
Enquiries:          enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com 
 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG878801114 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     THAL 
LEI Code:   2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 
Sequence No.: 403533 
EQS News ID:  2205114 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2205114&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2025 04:57 ET (08:57 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.