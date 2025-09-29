Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885823 | ISIN: US3755581036 | Ticker-Symbol: GIS
Tradegate
29.09.25 | 12:48
96,53 Euro
+0,80 % +0,77
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GILEAD SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GILEAD SCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
96,0496,5112:50
95,8296,6012:51
PR Newswire
29.09.2025 12:18 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hanmi Pharm: Hanmi's Oral Delivery Platform Compound Licensed to Gilead

Hanmi and HHP will grant Gilead an exclusive license to Encequidar and provide access to drug supply.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanmi Pharm announced on September 29 that it has entered into a global licensing and collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. ("Gilead") and Health Hope Pharma ("HHP") granting Gilead the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize encequidar.


Orascovery is an innovative oral drug delivery proprietary platform owned by Hanmi that enables the conversion of injectable medicines into oral formulations. Encequidar is a P-gp inhibitor that was discovered through Hanmi's Orascovery platform and originally developed by Hanmi.

Under this agreement, Hanmi and HHP will grant Gilead exclusive global rights to Encequidar within the field of virology. Hanmi and HHP will also provide drug supply, share technical know-how, and participate as key project partners. Hanmi and HHP will each receive an upfront payment and remain eligible for development, regulatory and sales milestones in addition to low single digit royalties on net sales.

Dr. Dennis Lam, founder of HHP said: "We are pleased to announce the licensing agreement with Gilead and Hanmi. This demonstrates the potential of Encequidar as a first-in-class P-gp inhibitor to create more oral formulations in multiple fields. This agreement is also a milestone of successful innovation for both the Hong Kong biotech industry and HHP as a biotech company headquartered in Hong Kong. We will build on this momentum to accelerate HHP's development of Oraxol and explore other applications of Encequidar in oral formulations."

Jae-Hyun Park, CEO of Hanmi Pharm, said: "This agreement validates Hanmi's formulation technology and R&D capabilities, while also opening the door to new growth opportunities through collaboration with a leading global partner. We will continue to expand strategic partnerships that can accelerate innovation and patient access worldwide."

Hanmi originally out-licensed Encequidar along with the oral anticancer drug Oraxol to Athenex in 2011. However, following Athenex's insolvency, rights were transferred to HHP and others. HHP is currently conducting clinical trials of Oraxol in the U.S., Hong Kong SAR, and New Zealand since June 2025, with plans to sequentially launch the product in Europe, Asia, and the U.S.

Contact info:

Official Websites: www.hanmipharm.com
Official LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hanmipharm

innovation@hanmi.co.kr,
+08-2-410-0467

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034330/Hanmi_Pharmaceutical_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hanmis-oral-delivery-platform-compound-licensed-to-gilead-302569378.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.