C2 Blockchain Inc: C2 Blockchain Expands Corporate Treasury to 507 Million DOG Coins, Strengthening Digital Asset Strategy

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO), a blockchain infrastructure and digital asset company, today announced that its corporate DOG Coin treasury has expanded from 500,182,153 DOG to 507,668,698 DOG, reflecting the acquisition of an additional 7,486,545 DOG coins.

This achievement cements C2 Blockchain's position as the largest institutional DOG holder in the public markets and underscores its pioneering role in developing a new model of DOG-backed equity for investors. The Company's treasury is custodied with Kraken, with holdings verifiable in real time at C2DOG.com .

"Crossing 507 million DOG coins is more than an update - it's a turning point," said Levi Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of C2 Blockchain Inc. "DOG was launched as a grassroots experiment, without insiders, pre-mines, or preferential allocations. Today, it is evolving into one of the most transformative assets in Bitcoin's history. Every DOG coin we secure deepens our balance sheet strength, expands DOG-per-share transparency, and brings us closer to bridging DOG with Wall Street."

DOG: The First True Bitcoin-Native Meme

DOG Coin debuted at the April 2024 Bitcoin halving through the Runes protocol, marking the first meme asset to be fully embedded in the Bitcoin network. Unlike traditional meme coins, DOG is designed to endure:

Fair Launch - no presale, no team allocation, no venture capital backing.

Miner Incentives - every DOG transaction generates fees for Bitcoin miners, enhancing long-term network security.

Bottom-Up Growth - DOG began as an experiment of pure community adoption and has grown into a global movement.

Cultural and Economic Fusion - DOG blends meme-driven virality with Bitcoin's hard economics, creating a category-defining asset.

Setting the Standard for Public Market Integration

C2 Blockchain is the first and only publicly traded company to formally adopt DOG as a corporate treasury asset. By publishing DOG-per-share metrics and maintaining transparent, real-time reporting, the Company is establishing a precedent for bridging Bitcoin-native innovation with institutional finance.

"MicroStrategy proved that Bitcoin could redefine corporate treasury strategy," Jacobson added. "C2 Blockchain is building on that playbook with DOG - showing how meme culture, miner economics, and Wall Street capital can converge into a new financial paradigm."

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID: CBLO) is a publicly traded digital asset company focused on building a blockchain-backed corporate treasury, mining infrastructure, and fintech initiatives that connect Wall Street with crypto. With a growing treasury of DOG, C2 Blockchain is committed to pioneering the future of blockchain adoption.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

