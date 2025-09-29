Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (TSXV: NCI) (OTC Pink: NYWKF); NTG Clarity ("NTG") is pleased to announce it has signed a three-year renewable Frame Agreement (the "Agreement") with a new government-affiliated IT customer in Saudi Arabia.

This Agreement provides a framework for NTG to deliver both onsite and offshore software development resources without requiring a traditional RFP process. While the contract does not include a minimum commitment, it establishes standardized rates for a wide range of positions. NTG will disclose individual Purchase Orders ("POs") issued under this agreement as they are received, with the first expected in the next month or so.

"This agreement represents an exciting opportunity to build a long-term relationship with a potentially strategic customer. The fact that they chose to enter a multi-year Frame Agreement based on a referral is a strong validation of our referral-driven, land-and-expand sales strategy," said Adam Zaghloul, Vice President of Strategy & Planning at NTG Clarity. "By being positioned early with a three-year framework, we can offer a highly flexible model that scales with the customer's Vision 2030 initiatives, while showcasing the combined strength of our local presence in Saudi Arabia and offshore delivery from Egypt. Success with this engagement has the potential to scale with this customer similar to our other three-year commitments, and also open doors to additional opportunities across Saudi Arabia's public sector."

As organizations across Saudi Arabia accelerate investment in digitization under the Kingdom's Vision 2030 economic development plan, NTG continues to benefit from strong demand for its cost-effective and culturally aligned digital transformation services, delivered onsite in Saudi Arabia and offshore from Egypt.

About NTG Clarity Networks Inc.

NTG Clarity Networks' vision is to be a global leader in digital transformation solutions. As a Canadian company established in 1992, NTG Clarity has delivered software, networking, and IT solutions to large enterprises including financial institutions and network service providers. More than 1,300 IT and network professionals provide design, engineering, implementation, software development and security expertise to the industry's leading enterprises.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature.

These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The company assumes no obligation to update forward looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

