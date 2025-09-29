Telesat expands relationship with Calian to develop resilient operational data platform for Telesat Lightspeed

OTTAWA, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT), one of the world's largest and most innovative satellite operators, and Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a trusted provider of mission-critical solutions for defence, space, healthcare and other critical infrastructure sectors, today announced an engagement to develop the operational data platform for the Telesat Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) network.

Calian will design, develop, integrate, and deploy the Telesat Lightspeed Operational Data Platform, which will form the secure, real-time data backbone across Telesat's LEO satellite constellation, Landing Stations and User Terminals.

"Calian's expertise in designing resilient data systems is essential as we deliver a global network that provides mission-critical connectivity for defence, enterprise, telecom and mobility markets," said Michel Forest, Telesat's Chief Technology Officer. "With decades of proven performance in designing custom solutions for Telesat, we're confident that Calian is the right partner to implement this key platform for the Telesat Lightspeed system."

The Operational Data Platform will support bi-directional, asynchronous data flows and high availability across multiple domains-enabling real-time situational awareness, automated mission response, and secure data exchange between the Telesat Lightspeed network components and various operational and business platforms that leverage the system data.

"Telesat Lightspeed represents a vital step forward in building Canada's strategic national capability with ubiquitous, secure connectivity that can be accessed anywhere in the world," said Chris Pogue, President, Defence and Space, Calian. "Calian has long been committed to excellence in space and defence, ensuring customers have the right solutions built for their current and future needs. From NORAD modernization to remote broadband connectivity and beyond, we're proud to deliver the secure digital infrastructure that supports Canada's next-generation satellite network."

Calian will build the Operational Data Platform using its proprietary Centralized Management Platform (CMP) as the architectural foundation, ensuring high performance, robust security, and extensibility across public and private cloud environments.

This contract is an expansion of Calian's ongoing role in the Telesat Lightspeed program. In 2024, Telesat selected Calian to deliver the LEO network's Element Management System (EMS), which manages and monitors the operational health of key network assets like User Terminals, Landing Station antennas, and onboard satellite systems.

The agreement is between Calian Group Ltd. and Telesat LEO ULC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Telesat Corporation.

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (Nasdaq and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most innovative global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world's most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company's state-of-the-art Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, has been optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity, secure and resilient links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on LinkedIn, X, or visit www.telesat.com.

About Calian

www.calian.com

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 5,000 people around the world, Calian's solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.?

