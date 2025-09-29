Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its initial trenching program at the highly prospective Ben Ben target, part of the Company's flagship Todi Gold Project in Liberia.

A total of 363 samples were collected from four trenches with a total length of 326.8 meters (Map 1) with results expected in October. The program was designed to test the continuity of high-grade mineralized zones identified in artisanal workings, to test trends interpreted from anomalous soil samples and to expand the Company's structural understanding to support drill targeting. Detailed geological mapping and additional channel sampling are underway to provide further data in preparation for the Company's first drilling program at Ben Ben.

Map 1: 16km gold-in-soil anomaly with trench locations and interpreted Arthington-Ben Ben mineralized trend

David Kol, CEO of Zodiac Gold, commented: "The completion of our first trenching program at Ben Ben marks an exciting step forward in unlocking the full potential of our gold targets on the Todi Shear Zone. High-grade results from artisanal pits, combined with the continuity already demonstrated at Arthington, give us confidence that Ben Ben could evolve into a significant new discovery. This milestone not only advances our technical understanding but also sets the stage for our maiden drill program. With every phase of exploration, Zodiac Gold is positioning itself to define a new gold camp in Liberia and create meaningful value for our shareholders."

Ben Ben is one of five priority targets within the Todi Gold Project, which lies along a 16 km gold-in-soil anomaly on the Todi Shear Zone in Liberia. The target is interpreted as the southeastern extension of the Arthington area (Map 1), where 6,836m of drilling by Zodiac Gold has encountered significant mineralization in 37 of 39 drill holes. Highlighted intercepts from Arthington include:

18 m at 4.67 g/t Au (including 1 m at 55.9 g/t Au).

9.65 m at 7.50 g/t Au (including 3 m at 20.36 g/t Au).

6 m at 10.60 g/t Au (including 3 m at 20.45 g/t Au).

25.9 m at 2.1 g/t Au (including 9.14 m at 4.2 g/t Au).

Gold at Arthington is hosted in sheared amphibolite and melanocratic gneiss dipping southwest, rock types consistently observed in artisanal workings along the 16 km gold-in-soil anomaly, including at Ben Ben. Gold-in-soil contours highlight the prospective trend from Ben Ben to Youth Camp, where anomalous gold concentrations are notably higher than at Arthington. Channel samples in artisanal pits at Ben Ben have already returned high-grade results, underscoring its potential as a high-priority drill target.

Results of previous channel sampling in the main artisanal pit at Ben Ben (Pit 1 on Map 1) include high-grades of up to 71 g/t Au:

0.65m at 53.60 g/t Au.

0.44m at 71 g/t Au.

1.75m at 6.23 g/t Au (including 0.7m at 15.06 g/t Au).

2.50m at 2.58 g/t Au (including 1.25m at 4.21 g/t Au).

0.87m at 6.38 g/t Au.

2.95m at 1.80 g/t Au (including 0.52m at 5.44 g/t Au).

The trenches are currently being thoroughly mapped by the Company's geological team. Samples were taken at 1m intervals in channels along the wall of the trenches, with care being taken to avoid contamination between samples. QA/QC procedures included the addition of blank and duplicate samples to the sample sequence.

Qualified Person

Tom Dowrick, Director of Exploration at Zodiac Gold, is a Chartered Geologist of the Geological Society of London and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this release.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Gold Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity with additional iron ore potential, covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The Todi Gold Project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets, of which two have been drilled and high-grade gold intercepts.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

