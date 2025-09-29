

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Linde plc (LIN, 0M2B.L), an industrial gases and engineering company, on Monday said its Board has appointed Sean Durbin as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer Sanjiv Lamba to the additional role of Chairman with effect from January 31, 2026.



Lamba will succeed Steve Angel, who will retire from the Board on January 31, 2026, after 25 years with the company.



Sean Durbin has served at the company for more than 30 days and most recently served as Executive Vice President of Linde North America.



Linde is currently trading 0.49% higher at 405.40 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News