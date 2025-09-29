Endomines Finland Oyj: Endomines moves to the next phase of exploration in Ukkolanvaara: targeting new gold-prospective areas in the south

Endomines Finland Plc - PRESS RELEASE - 29.9.2025, at 14:45 EEST

Endomines moves to the next phase of exploration in Ukkolanvaara: targeting new gold-prospective areas in the south

Endomines Finland Oyj has initiated a new exploration campaign in Ukkolanvaara, located along the Karelia Gold Line in Eastern Finland. Previous studies have identified the area as highly prospective for gold discoveries, and the company has actively reported on drilling activities in the region (releases dated 29 August, 27 June, 28 May, and 11 February 2025).

The new target areas are located in the central and southern parts of Ukkolanvaara, approximately 2-6 kilometers from the first drill site explored earlier this year. The campaign focuses on areas where both surface sampling and electromagnetic surveys have yielded particularly promising results.

"The goal is to refine our understanding of the area's geological structure and assess its broader gold potential. Initial drilling has already begun in the central and southern parts of Ukkolanvaara. Based on the exploration results, these zones have been identified as highly prospective for gold mineralization associated with banded iron formations (BIF). The campaign continues with a series of drill holes aimed at confirming these indications," says Jani Rautio, Chief Technical Officer at Endomines Finland Oyj.

"We now want to explore whether the insights gained from the northern part of Ukkolanvaara can be applied elsewhere in the area. This campaign is a key step in defining the site's gold potential and planning future investments. We've reached a stage I've personally been looking forward to," adds Kari Vyhtinen, CEO of Endomines Finland Oyj.

Ukkolanvaara is located approximately 15 kilometers south of the Pampalo mine site. The area has previously undergone one drilling program, as well as extensive geophysical surveys and surface sampling. The gold occurrence in the area is known as the UKKO deposit, and Ukkolanvaara as a whole is the company's primary exploration target for the 2025 drilling season. In addition to mapping new areas, exploration will also continue in the north, at the first drill site, where the company plans to return later to define the gold resources.

Figure 1: A Map of the drilling area. New drilling areas in the central and southern parts of the Ukkolanvaara banded iron formation, overlaid on a magnetic map with zones of high electrical conductivity illustrated in color.

Endomines Finland Plc is a Finnish forerunner in sustainable mining. Our mining operations in Pampalo, Ilomantsi region, focus on gold mining and processing, as well as exploration in the Karelian gold line, in Eastern Finland. We also own the rights to seven gold deposits in the US. We produce gold for the jewellery and electronics industries and create value by transforming natural resources into wealth, an investment that withstands the volatility of global politics. We are a growing mining company that embraces new ways of thinking; we want to leave a positive footprint where we operate, which is why our goal is to grow the Karelian gold line into a significant, sustainable gold-producing region. Endomines is listed on the main list of OMX Helsinki (PAMPALO). www.endomines.com.

The Karelian Gold Line is 40 kilometers long, a gold prospective portion of the Ilomantsi greenstone belt located in Eastern Finland approximately 500 kilometers northeast of Helsinki. The area hosts several gold deposits, the largest known being Pampalo. Endomines controls extensively exploration rights across the Karelian Gold Line.