Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
WKN: A1XE8F | ISIN: DK0060542181
29.09.25
26,920 Euro
-0,44 % -0,120
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2025 12:48 Uhr
ISS A/S: Treasury shares exceeding 5% of share capital

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 29 September 2025
No. 56/2025

Treasury shares exceeding 5% of share capital
As of 26 September 2025, ISS A/S held 5.03% of the share capital and voting rights in the Company, cf. the Danish Capital Markets Act, section 31. Due to the ongoing share buy-back program, ISS has increased its holding of treasury shares to exceed 5% of the share capital.

Through the programme, ISS wishes to redistribute excess cash to shareholders. The purpose of the share buy-back programme is to (i) reduce the share capital and (ii) meet obligations arising from ISS' share-based incentive programmes.

For investor enquiries
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, + 45 30 52 94 68

For media enquiries
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers". In 2024, Group revenue was DKK 83.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
