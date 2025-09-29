Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14M2J | ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115 | Ticker-Symbol: 2M6
Tradegate
29.09.25 | 15:53
79,64 Euro
-1,07 % -0,86
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,8579,9416:13
79,8679,9416:13
PR Newswire
29.09.2025 14:09 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medtronic plc: Medtronic Announces Closing of Public Offering of €1.5 Billion of Senior Notes

GALWAY, Ireland, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (the "Company") (NYSE: MDT) announced today that its wholly-owned indirect subsidiary, Medtronic, Inc., has closed a registered public offering (the "Offering") of €750,000,000 principal amount of 2.950% senior notes due 2030 and €750,000,000 principal amount of 4.200% senior notes due 2045 (collectively, the "Notes"). All of Medtronic, Inc.'s obligations under the Notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company and Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. ("Medtronic Luxco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the indirect parent of Medtronic, Inc., on a senior unsecured basis.

The net proceeds from the Offering are approximately €1.49 billion, after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated expenses related to the Offering payable by Medtronic, Inc. The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used to repay Medtronic Luxco's 0.000% Senior Notes due 2025 and Medtronic Luxco's 2.625% Senior Notes due 2025.

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC were the joint book-running managers for the Offering. The Offering was made by means of a prospectus dated March 3, 2023 and prospectus supplement (together, the "Prospectus"), copies of which may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the Prospectus may be obtained by contacting Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, toll-free at +1 800-503-4611 and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, toll-free at +1 866-471-2526.

About Medtronic
 Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements regarding future events that are subject to the safe harbor created under Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other safe harbors under the Securities Act and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but without limitation, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds from the Offering.

You should pay particular attention to the important risk factors and cautionary statements referenced in the "Risk Factors" section of the prospectus related to the offering referenced above, as well as the risk factors and cautionary statements described in Medtronic plc's filings with the SEC, including the risk factors contained in Medtronic plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Medtronic plc does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8478

+1-763-505-4626

SOURCE Medtronic plc

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.