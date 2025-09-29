

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) said it has invested in Rehuman, a UK-based insurtech startup. The investment will enable Rehuman to scale its operations and further embed AI into insurer and broker platforms. Rehuman will also join Accenture Ventures' Project Spotlight, a vertical accelerator for data and AI companies.



Khalid Lahraoui, Accenture's Insurance industry group lead, said: 'Our investment in Rehuman's AI-powered wallet goes beyond digital convenience - it transforms how insurers and brokers engage with policyholders, creating more seamless, personalized and meaningful experiences.'



