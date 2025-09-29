Anzeige
Montag, 29.09.2025
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
WKN: 885823 | ISIN: US3755581036
29.09.2025
Health Hope Pharma Enters into Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Gilead Sciences

  • HHP and Hanmi will grant Gilead exclusive license to encequidar, and provide access to drug supply

HONG KONG, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Hope Pharma Limited ("HHP") today announced that it has entered into a global licensing and collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. ("Gilead") for encequidar, a first-in-class P-glycoprotein ("P-gp") inhibitor in the field of virology.


HHP is currently exploring the potential of using encequidar to develop oral drug formulations across multiple fields. The most advanced program of HHP is oral paclitaxel combined with encequidar in the field of oncology, targeting to replace intravenous paclitaxel in chemotherapy for metastatic breast cancer. HHP targets to recruit the first patients for its global phase III clinical study for sites in the U.S. and Hong Kong SAR, respectively, by the fourth quarter of 2025.

Under the agreement, HHP and Hanmi Pharm ("Hanmi") will grant Gilead exclusive global rights to encequidar within the field of virology. In addition, HHP and Hanmi will provide drug supply, share technical know-how, and participate as key project partners. HHP and Hanmi will each receive an upfront payment and are eligible to receive development, regulatory and sales milestones in addition to low single-digit royalties on net sales.

Prof. Dennis Lam, founder of HHP said: "We are pleased to announce the licensing agreement with Gilead and Hanmi. This demonstrates the potential of encequidar as a first-in-class P-gp inhibitor to create more oral formulations in multiple fields. This agreement is also a milestone of successful innovation for both the Hong Kong biotech industry and HHP as a biotech company headquartered in Hong Kong. We will build on this momentum to accelerate HHP's development of oral paclitaxel combined with encequidar and explore other applications of encequidar in oral formulations."

Jae-Hyun Park, CEO of Hanmi said: "This agreement validates Hanmi's formulation technology and R&D capabilities, while also opening the door to new growth opportunities through collaboration with a leading global partner. We will continue to expand strategic partnerships that can accelerate innovation and patient access worldwide."

HHP is preparing for the commencement of global clinical trials of oral paclitaxel combined with encequidar in the U.S., Hong Kong SAR, and New Zealand, with plans to launch the product in Europe, Asia, and the U.S.

About Health Hope Pharma

Health Hope Pharma is a clinical-stage oncology biopharma headquartered in HK SAR and with operations in the U.S. and the U.K., dedicated to developing novel oral anti-cancer drugs towards a safer and more convenient alternative to conventional intravenous therapy. Our flagship drug, oral paclitaxel combined with encequidar, aims to replace the widely used intravenous paclitaxel with its oral equivalent and improve the quality of life of patients.

About Hanmi Pharm

Hanmi Pharm is an R&D-focused pharmaceutical company committed to developing globally innovative therapies in areas of high unmet medical needs such as obesity/metabolism, oncology, and rare diseases. Hanmi leverages proprietary platform technologies, including long-acting biologics and bispecific antibodies, to address unmet medical needs. The company emphasizes open innovation and has established numerous global partnerships to advance its research and development efforts.

Media Relations & Investor Relations
contact@healthhopepharma.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784309/WhatsApp_Image_2025_09_29_at_6_04_26_PM_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/health-hope-pharma-enters-into-exclusive-licensing-agreement-with-gilead-sciences-302569521.html

