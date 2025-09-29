

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Media and technology company Comcast Corp. (CMCSA, CMCSK) announced Monday that Michael Cavanagh has been named Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective January 2026.



Cavanagh will serve alongside Brian Roberts, who will continue as Chairman and Co-CEO. Cavanagh will also be named to the Comcast Board of Directors at that time.



Cavanagh joined Comcast in 2015 as Chief Financial Officer and currently serves as President. Immediately prior to joining Comcast, he briefly served as Co-President and Co-Chief Operating Officer of The Carlyle Group, a leading global alternative asset manager.



He previously spent more than two decades in financial services, including as Co-CEO of JPMorgan Chase's Corporate & Investment Bank from 2012 to 2014.



Previously, he also served as JPMorgan Chase's CFO for six years, helping the company successfully navigate the financial crisis.



In addition, at JPMorgan Chase and its predecessor firms, Cavanagh held various key positions that were critical to the company's success, including CEO of the firm's Treasury & Securities Services division, Head of Strategy and Planning, and Chief Operating Officer of Middle Market Banking.



