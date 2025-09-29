iFabric Corp: iFabric & Doctor's Choice Sign Next-Generation Scrubs & Medical Apparel Agreement

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA"), has signed a license agreement with Mercury Athletics LLC, owner of the Doctor's Choice® brand, to design, manufacture, and market scrubs and medical apparel under the Doctor's Choice brand name. The program will incorporate multiple IFTNA textile technologies, led by PROTX2®, across relevant healthcare end-user categories and sales channels.

The Doctor's Choice brand is widely-recognized for diabetic and compression socks designed for foot health and all-day comfort, offering features such as non-binding tops and purpose-built graduated compression. This new agreement extends the brand into healthcare apparel while deepening an already strong product-technology relationship. Further information about Doctor's Choice is available at https://doctorschoice.com.

The collaboration will fully leverage iFabric's recently published peer-reviewed clinical trial, published in 2025 in the Journal of Hospital Infection and available online at: https://www.journalofhospitalinfection.com/article/S0195-6701(25)00222-1/fulltext

"Doctor's Choice is all about practical wellness-solutions that feel great and perform when it matters most. We're thrilled to bring that promise into scrubs, with IFTNA's technologies at the core," said Ty Schultz, President of Mercury Athletics LLC. "We couldn't ask for a better partner to help us deliver comfort and infection-prevention performance to consumers," concluded Mr. Schultz.

"This partnership unites a trusted healthcare brand with field-proven textile science," said Giancarlo Beevis," President & CEO of IFTNA. "With PROTX2® and our broader platform of advanced fabric finishes, these scrubs represent the next generation of infection-prevention tools-truly the doctors' choice… and nurses' and dentists', too," concluded Mr. Beevis.

Scope of Program, Timing, and Sales Channels

Under the license, IFTNA will design, manufacture, and market Doctor's Choice "scrubs" tops and pants across professional healthcare sales channels. Additional product details, timelines, and retail partners will be announced as programs finalize.

ABOUT PROTX2

ProTX2® is a powerful eco-friendly technology that provides antibacterial, antimicrobial, anti-mold, anti-mildew, and anti-odor protection. When treated, each textile fiber is fundamentally transformed through PROTX2®'s technology, providing proprietary unrivaled protection against pathogens associated with healthcare-associated infections as well as the toughest odors, for medical and performance textiles.

ABOUT iFABRIC CORP:

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric, www.ifabriccorp.com, is listed on the TSX and, currently has 30.3 million shares issued and outstanding. Its two strategic divisions offer a variety of products and services through wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove").

IFTNA is focused on development and sale of high-performance sports apparel, medical protective apparel, consumer protective apparel, and proprietary treatments that provide "intelligent" properties to fabrics, foams, plastics, and numerous other surfaces, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the user. Such intelligent properties include antiviral and antibacterial characteristics, water-repellence and UV protection, among others.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies' intimate apparel products and accessories.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any words such as "anticipate", "continue", "plans", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the extent and impact of health pandemic outbreaks on our business; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; the actual results of the Company's future operations; competition; changes in legislation affecting the Company; the ability to obtain and maintain required permits and approvals, the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals.

A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's annual information form dated March 28, 2025 and other filings with the Canadian securities regulators available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements as the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors affect the Company's business, or if the Company's estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Therefore, the Company cannot provide any assurance that forward-looking statements will materialize. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Any financial outlook or future oriented financial information in this news release, as defined by applicable securities legislation, has been approved by management of iFabric. Such financial outlook or future oriented financial information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason except as required by applicable securities laws.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION please contact:

Hylton Karon, President & CEO

Tel: 905.752.0566 ext 201

Email: hyltonk@ifabriccorp.com Giancarlo Beevis, COO

Tel: 647.225.4426

Email: gc@ifabriccorp.com Hilton Price, CFO

Tel: 647.465.6161

Email: hilton.price@rogers.com

Website: www.ifabriccorp.com

