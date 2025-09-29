Fidelity Special Values Plc - Monthly Factsheet
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC
LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
Monthly Factsheet as at 31 August 2025
The latest Monthly Factsheet is available on the Company's website at: https://investment-trusts.fidelity.co.uk/fidelity-special-values
Copies of the Monthly Factsheet have also been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM). Please note that documents submitted to the NSM will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given.
29 September 2025
