Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
PR Newswire
29.09.2025 17:06 Uhr
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Monthly Factsheet as at 31 August 2025

The latest Monthly Factsheet is available on the Company's website at: https://investment-trusts.fidelity.co.uk/fidelity-special-values

Copies of the Monthly Factsheet have also been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM). Please note that documents submitted to the NSM will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given.

29 September 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
