EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Airbus reports share buyback transactions 22-26 September 2025



29-Sep-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc release, 29 September 2025 Airbus reports share buyback transactions 22-26 September 2025 Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").

The transactions are part of a share buyback programme announced on 8 September 2025, for the purpose of supporting future employee share ownership plan activities and equity-based compensation plans.

The programme is undertaken pursuant to the authority granted to the Airbus SE Board of Directors by shareholders at the Airbus Annual General Meeting held on 15 April 2025, to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of issued share capital. Aggregate presentation (per day and market) Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR) Market (MIC code) Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 22.09.2025

NL0000235190



59,681

194.5262 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 23.09.2025 NL0000235190 65,000 195.2561 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 24.09.2025 NL0000235190 72,000 194.2484 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 25.09.2025 NL0000235190 39,266 193.0117 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 26.09.2025 NL0000235190 28,710 194.1546 XPAR TOTAL 264,657 194.3649

Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at: https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-information . Contacts for the media Guillaume Steuer

Airbus

+33 6 73 82 11 68

guillaume.steuer@airbus.com Rod Stone

Airbus

+33 6 30 52 19 93

rod.stone@airbus.com









End of Inside Information



29-Sep-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

