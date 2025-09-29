HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): HRS WILL BE PRESENT AT THE FIRST HYDROGEN-POWERED MOTOR RACING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP IN SAUDI ARABIA - COMMERCIAL OFFICE OPENING SOON IN DUBAI TO EXPAND PRESENCE IN THE MIDDLE EAST

Grenoble, September 29, 2025 - HRS, a French designer and manufacturer and European leader in hydrogen refueling stations, applauds the organization of the first FIA Extreme H World Cup, which will take place in Qiddiya City (Saudi Arabia) from October 9 to 11, 2025. At the invitation of Neom, HRS will be present on site to meet with local players in the hydrogen market and promote its solutions for decarbonizing mobility.

This worldwide first marks a major milestone for the hydrogen industry and sustainable mobility: for the first time, an international motor racing championship will be powered entirely by hydrogen. The successor to Extreme E (100% electric), Extreme H embodies a new era of sporting competition, combining high performance, technological innovation, and respect for the environment.

Hydrogen, a driver of performance and sustainability

The FIA Extreme H World Cup is a concrete illustration of hydrogen's potential to meet the challenges of the energy transition. By demonstrating its ability to power vehicles in a demanding sporting environment, this event highlights the robustness, reliability, and efficiency of this clean energy source.

HRS confirms commercial potential in the Middle East

Following the commissioning in autumn 2024 of a refueling station in Neom for Enowa in Saudi Arabia[1], HRS aims to accelerate its development in this dynamic and high-potential area.

In order to strengthen its local presence and get closer to its prospects, HRS announces the opening of a sales office in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) in October 2025.

HRS thus confirms its ambition to play an active role in the development of the hydrogen ecosystem in the Middle East.

The Gulf countries have significant potential for hydrogen production and are actively working to develop this low-carbon energy source. Saudi Arabia has ambitions to become a major player in green hydrogen production, with flagship projects such as the Neom complex, currently under construction, which aims to produce 600 tonnes per day by 2026[2] as well as the Yanbu mega-hub, which aim to position the kingdom as a world leader in clean hydrogen. The United Arab Emirates, through its National Hydrogen Strategy 2050, aspires to become one of the largest producers of low-carbon hydrogen by 2031, with an annual production of 1 million tonnes of green hydrogen and 400,000 tonnes of blue hydrogen[3].

A shared vision

The emergence of international events such as Extreme H helps raise awareness among the general public and economic players of the importance of hydrogen in building a more sustainable energy future. This approach is fully in line with HRS's mission: to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen for all mobility and infrastructure uses.

Hassen RACHEDI, founder and CEO of HRS, says: "The launch of the FIA Extreme H World Cup illustrates hydrogen's ability to take sustainable mobility to the next level. Seeing hydrogen establish itself on an international competition circuit demonstrates its reliability and performance, even in the most demanding environments. At HRS, we are convinced that these initiatives reinforce global momentum and accelerate the adoption of hydrogen in all forms of mobility. And we are particularly proud to have already contributed to this momentum in Saudi Arabia, with a station in service on the NEOM project for the past year. The upcoming opening of our office in Dubai demonstrates our determination to seize opportunities in this rapidly growing market."

ABOUT HRS (HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS)

HRS is a world leader in large-capacity hydrogen refueling stations. HRS offers a complete and unique range of modular and scalable stations, from 300 kg/day to 4 tons/day.

Pure player from design to commissioning, HRS boasts state-of-the-art industrial production facilities capable of assembling up to 180 stations a year, with lead times of 6 to 12 weeks. This industrial site includes a test area, the only one of its kind in Europe, to test and trial the range of stations and develop future products and solutions for the hydrogen mobility market.

HRS has a hydrogen agnostic approach, allowing the use of any type of hydrogen (green, blue, grey, etc.). Our stations are compatible with all hydrogen production solutions and independent of manufacturers. This flexibility enables customers to choose the hydrogen supplier best suited to their needs in terms of cost, availability and carbon footprint.

HRS also offers a comprehensive service package, including 24/7/365 on-call maintenance. The performance of stations installed in Europe and around the world is monitored in real time from the state-of-the-art control room.

Today, HRS has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with thirty stations ranging from 300 kg to 1 ton/day, representing a cumulative capacity of over 6 tons/day. All station terminals are bi-pressure and equipped with 350-bar, 350-HF and 700-bar nozzles, meeting all the needs of hydrogen mobility.

HRS stands out for its rigorous economic discipline, offering long-term financial solidity while continuing to allocate adequate resources to R&D, thus ensuring its position at the forefront of innovation.

ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - mnemonic: ALHRS.

For further information, visit our website www.hydrogen-refueling-solutions.fr

[1] See the press release dated 9 January 2025.

[2] Source: Neom Green Hydrogen Company

[3] Source: UAE

