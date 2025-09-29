

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VAIL RESORTS INC (MTN) announced Loss for its fourth quarter of -$185.46 million



The company's earnings came in at -$185.46 million, or -$5.08 per share. This compares with -$176.57 million, or -$4.70 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $271.29 million from $265.39 million last year.



VAIL RESORTS INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: -$185.46 Mln. vs. -$176.57 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$5.08 vs. -$4.70 last year. -Revenue: $271.29 Mln vs. $265.39 Mln last year.



