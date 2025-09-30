

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) announced a customer-focused capital investment plan totaling $65 billion from 2026 through 2035. In addition, the company has identified over $10 billion in incremental investment opportunities aimed at further enhancing customer outcomes.



The company reiterated that it forecasts electric peak load demand to increase by nearly 50% to nearly 31GWs by 2031 and announced that it now forecasts peak demand to double to nearly 42GWs by the middle of the next decade.



Reflecting strong performance and strategic growth, CenterPoint has raised its 2025 non-GAAP earnings per share guidance range from $1.74-$1.76 to $1.75-$1.77, representing a 9% increase at the midpoint compared to 2024 results. On average, 15 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.75 per share for the fiscal year 2025. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead, the company initiated its 2026 non-GAAP earnings per share guidance range at $1.89-$1.91, targeting at least the midpoint, which reflects 8% growth from the revised 2025 midpoint. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.90 per share for the fiscal year 2026.



CenterPoint also introduced updated long-term earnings per share growth targets, projecting annual non-GAAP earnings per share growth in the mid-to-high end of 7%-9% from 2026 through 2028, and maintaining that range through 2035.



