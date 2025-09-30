

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture PLC (ACN), an Irish IT company, said on Tuesday that it is set to acquire Aidemy Inc. (5577.T), following a tender offer to boost LearnVantage, Accenture's learning and reskilling service.



LearnVantage helps the clients to identify and fill skill gaps in their businesses and train their people in areas like generative AI.



This acquisition will boost Accenture's ability to provide end-to-end support for clients to reinvent with AI from talent development to ensure the sustained use of AI systems by leveraging Aidemy's expertise, the acquirer said in a statement.



Upon completion of the settlement of the tender offer, Aidemy will become a subsidiary of Accenture and be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



Founded in June 2014, Aidemy was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market in 2023.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News