Indutrade AB: Per Lidström appointed Senior Vice President, Process, Energy & Water

Per Lidström has been appointed Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Process, Energy & Water. He will assume his new position no later than 1 April 2026 and will report to Bo Annvik, President and CEO, and be part of the Group Management team. The current head of the business area, Per-Olow Jansson, has decided to retire after 30 years with the Group and will continue in his role until Per Lidström takes up his position.

"Per Lidström has a proven track record of decentralised leadership and strong industrial expertise. I'm confident he will be an excellent leader of the business area and I'm glad to welcome him to the Indutrade Group", said Bo Annvik, President & CEO of Indutrade.

"I also want to thank Per-Olow Jansson who has been a part of Indutrade for three decades and contributed greatly to the Group's successful development. We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement", said Bo Annvik.

Per Lidström has extensive industrial experience from global and listed companies, including CEO of Cibes Lift Group and senior positions in Seco Tools and Sandvik. He has an M.Sc. in Chemical Engineering from Umeå University.

"Indutrade has a strong position in flow technology products and industrial equipment for customers within the energy sector, water & wastewater and process industries. I'm very glad for this opportunity and feel excited to work together with the companies and employees in the business area to further strengthen the Groups position in attractive market niches", said Per Lidström.

For further information, please contact:

Bo Annvik, President and CEO

Phone +46 8 703 03 00

About Indutrade

