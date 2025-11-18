Indutrade AB: Indutrade acquires Spanish life science specialist ATM

Indutrade has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in the Spanish company ATM Group, www.maquinsa.info, with annual sales of approximately EUR 10 million (SEK 110 million).

ATM is a technical trading company specialised in single-use components and flow products mainly for the Spanish pharmaceutical, food and beverage industries. With a strong base of well-renowned suppliers, the company offers a wide range of products, including tubing, hoses and filters, complemented by customised solutions for specific customer requirements. ATM was founded in 1970, has 42 employees and is located in Madrid, Spain, with additional offices in Barcelona and Valencia.

"ATM has a strong position on the Spanish market, an offering that fits well within Indutrade and our cluster of single-use companies, and a long history of stable, high profitability. We are glad to welcome the ATM team to Indutrade, marking our first acquisition in Spain", said Bo Annvik, President and CEO of Indutrade.

The closing took place on 17 November and ATM will be included in Indutrade's Business Area Life Science. The acquisition is Indutrade's twelfth in 2025 and is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Indutrade's earnings per share.

For further information, please contact:

Bo Annvik, President and CEO

Phone +46 8 703 03 00

About Indutrade

Indutrade is an international technology and industrial business group that today consists of over 215 companies in some 30 countries, mainly in Europe. In a decentralised way, we aim to provide sustainable profitable growth by developing and acquiring successful companies managed by passionate entrepreneurs. Our companies develop, manufacture, and sell components, systems and services with significant technical content in selected niches. Our value-based culture, where people make the difference, has been the foundation of our success since the start in 1978. Indutrade's net sales totalled SEK 32.5 billion in 2024, and the share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in Sweden.