Indutrade AB: Indutrade acquires temperature sensor manufacturer Thermibel

Indutrade has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in the Belgian company Thermibel S.A., www.thermibel.be/en, with annual sales of approximately EUR 7 million (SEK 75 million).

Thermibel designs, manufactures and sells temperature sensors and calibration equipment for industrial applications, mainly to the Belgian and French markets. The company offers a wide range of proprietary products, including thermocouples, resistance temperature detectors and probes, along with temperature transmitters, and calibration instrumentation from leading suppliers. In addition, the company also offers customised products for specific customer needs and accredited calibration services.

Thermibel was founded in 1983, has 32 employees and is located in La Louvière, Belgium with a subsidiary in France. The acquisition strengthens Indutrades cluster of temperature sensor companies.

The closing takes place today and Thermibel will be included in Indutrade's Business Area Technology & Systems Solutions. The acquisition is Indutrade's 13th in 2025 and is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Indutrade's earnings per share.

For further information, please contact:

Bo Annvik, President and CEO

Phone +46 8 703 03 00

About Indutrade

Indutrade is an international technology and industrial business group that today consists of over 215 companies in some 30 countries, mainly in Europe. In a decentralised way, we aim to provide sustainable profitable growth by developing and acquiring successful companies managed by passionate entrepreneurs. Our companies develop, manufacture, and sell components, systems and services with significant technical content in selected niches. Our value-based culture, where people make the difference, has been the foundation of our success since the start in 1978. Indutrade's net sales totalled SEK 32.5 billion in 2024, and the share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in Sweden.