Skanska AB: Skanska invests NOK 768M , about SEK 730M, in a new residential project in Bærum, Norway

Skanska invests NOK 768M, about SEK 730M, in a new residential project at Bærum, Norway. The construction contract is worth NOK 373M, about SEK 350M, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the third quarter of 2025.

The residential project Løkeberggrenda will feature 58 apartments and 28 rowhouses spread across 10 buildings.

Construction starts in the fourth quarter and is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2027.

Skanska Group uses its knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. We are one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, with 2024 revenue totaling SEK 177 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 26,300 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.