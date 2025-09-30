Swedish Logistic Property AB: SLP builds new climate-neutral logistics property of 27,000 square meters in Malmö and signs 10-year lease

SLP has signed a 10-year fully indexed lease agreement with Salix Business Partner regarding a new construction in Malmö Industrial Park. The building will have a lettable area of ??approximately 27,000 square meters. The annual rental value amounts to approximately SEK 22 million and the total investment for the project is estimated at SEK 285 million.

Salix Business Partner currently leases two properties from SLP in Östra Hamnen in Malmö, which are now being consolidated into a combined, new logistics property. In connection with the move-in the tenant will leave the previous development premises of approximately 27,000 square meters with an annual rental value of SEK 17 million. The agreement will therefore result in an annual increase in rental value of approximately SEK 5 million.

"This project is a clear example of how we develop long-term sustainable properties in close collaboration with our tenants. We are happy to strengthen the relationship and grow with an existing tenant while increasing our net leasing," says Filip Persson, CEO of SLP.

"We are very pleased that together with SLP we have found a solution that allows us to continue developing our business. We have had a very good collaboration with SLP and therefore it feels natural and safe to continue this path. Since we share high ambitions in sustainability, it feels extra meaningful that we now move into a climate-neutral building," says Christos Selman, CEO of Salix Business Partner.

The building will be constructed with a wooden frame, equipped with solar panels and environmentally certified according to Miljöbyggnad Silver and NollCO2. The project is conditional on authority decisions that are expected to be in place around the turn of the year 2025/2026. The building is expected to be ready for move-in around the turn of the year 2026/2027 and is financed with own funds.



Filip Persson, CEO of SLP, telephone: +46 733 27 27 57



About SLP - Swedish Logistic Property

Swedish Logistic Property - SLP - is a Swedish property company that acquires, develops, and manages logistic properties with sustainability in focus. Value growth is created through development of the properties which are located in Sweden's most important logistic hubs. The property portfolio comprises a lettable area of approx. 1,400,000 sqm. SLP is a partner that takes responsibility and through this creates value for both tenants as well as for the company and its shareholders. SLP's share of series B is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For further information about SLP: slproperty.se.