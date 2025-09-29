Resurs Holding AB: Ronneby UK Limited has requested compulsory redemption and requested that Resurs Holding's shares be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm

Ronneby UK Limited ("Ronneby") has today, Monday 29 September 2025, announced that it controls more than 90 per cent of the shares in Resurs Holding AB ("Resurs" or the "Company"). As a result, Ronneby has requested compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in Resurs and requested that the Company's shares be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see Ronneby's press release. An application for delisting will be submitted no earlier than two weeks from today's date.

On 17 June 2024, Ronneby, which is controlled by CVC and Waldakt, made a public offer to the shareholders of Resurs to tender all shares to Ronneby, recommended by the Board of Directors of Resurs. On 7 October 2024, Ronneby announced the outcome of the recommended tender offer, which meant that Ronneby's ownership amounted to just over 87 per cent of the shares in Resurs.

Today, September 29, 2025, Ronneby announced that it has acquired additional shares and now controls more than 90 percent of the shares in Resurs. According to Ronneby's announcement the price paid in the transaction resulting in Ronneby exceeding the 90 per cent threshold was SEK 37 per share.

As a result, Ronneby has today, 29 September 2025, initiated compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in the Company and requested that the Company's shares be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see Ronneby's press release. In accordance with the delisting rules issued by the Swedish Stock Market Self-Regulatory Committee, the application for delisting on Nasdaq Stockholm will be submitted no earlier than two weeks from today's date. Resurs will provide further information when the application for delisting has been submitted.

This information is information that Resurs Holding is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-09-29 19:35 CEST.