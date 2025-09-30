

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target (TGT) and Netflix are partnering to celebrate the final season of, Stranger Things. Starting Oct. 5, Target will unveil more than 150 new items inspired by the world of Stranger Things spanning apparel, collectibles, food and beverages, home products, toys and more. Over half of the assortment is only available at Target.



Stranger Things 5 will debut in three volumes on Netflix this fall, with four episodes on Nov. 26, three episodes on Christmas Day, and The Finale New Year's Eve.



